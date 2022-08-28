Paris jostled and led to the break by Monaco!

Zapping Foot National Top 10 winners of the Coupe de France

What a first period from AS Monaco. Accustomed to doing well in recent years against Paris-Saint-Germain, the Principality club leads by the narrowest of margins on the lawn of the Parc des Princes during this closing clash of the fourth day of Ligue 1. The Monegasques opened the scoring in the 20th minute through Kevin Volland, who was injured on goal.

An electric first half!

Commitment, opportunities, contacts, nervousness… everything is present this Sunday evening in the capital for a good evening. However, it was the Monegasques who proved to be the most dangerous from the start of the match. Gianluigi Donnarumma is called upon from the first minutes while Neymar Jr took a yellow card from the fourth minute of play for pushing Kévin Volland, a sign of frustration.

PSG can not combine and is suffocated by a club from the Rock who wants to be forgiven for these last bad performances. In the 20th minute of play, Kévin Volland is launched in depth by Aleksander Golovin after a good recovery from new recruit Camara. The German does not need to be asked to deceive the Parisian doorman with his left foot. However, the striker is injured on this action and must give way to Akliouche. The Parisians woke up just before half-time, insufficient to get back up despite a very nice strike from Lionel Messi at the entrance to the area, which stumbled on the post. Kylian Mbappé takes the ball back and finds the post for the biggest chance of the game for the moment for the men of Christophe Galtier PSG will have to return with better intentions in the second half, while the public of the Parc des Princes didn’t stop singing for his players.