Paris leads against Troyes at the break but is not immune!

Paris-Saint-Germain receives ESTAC this Sunday evening as part of the 36th day of Ligue 1. The logic is respected at the end of the first 45 minutes, even if the champion of France is not yet safe . PSG lead by two goals to one thanks to goals from Marquinhos and Neymar from the penalty spot, while ike Ugbo closed the gap at the half-hour mark.

An offensive Paris…

With the fantastic four lined up, it didn’t take long for the locals to find the fault. Indeed, Paris-Saint-Germain opened the scoring in the seventh minute of play on a wonderful cross from Angel Di Maria. The best passer in the history of the club finds his captain magnificently who eliminates the opposing goalkeeper on his control before seeing the ball roll to the back of the net.

It took until the 24th minute of play to see Kylian Mbappé’s first incursion into the opposing penalty area. The top scorer in Ligue 1 is well found by Neymar Jr, takes the ball and will provoke his vis-à-vis, who cannot help stopping him illegally. Mbappé off the field, Neymar takes care of it and takes Jessy Moulin on the wrong foot. 2-0 and Paris heads for a recital.

​… who gets punished for an individual mistake!

Except that ESTAC does not liquefy and continues its “good” first period despite the two goals conceded. Half an hour into the game, Nuno Mendes tries to come out on Presnel Kimpembe but sees his ball being intercepted by Iké Ugbo. The Canadian international does not need to be asked and shoots Keylor Navas at close range to close the gap. Troyes, who is fighting for his maintenance, is only a small goal away from a draw against PSG. However, it will no longer be necessary to concede a goal to leave the French capital with a point, at least!

