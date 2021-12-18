Sports

Paris-Lyon, clashes between fans | War between presidents: “Pack of morons”

The match between Paris FC and Lyon, valid for the 32nd finals of the French Cup, was interrupted due to clashes between the fans

At the break, in the stands of the Parisian stadium of ‘Charlety’, heavy incidents developed among the supporters of the Paris FC he was born in Lyon. The result was 1-1, thanks to goals from Gaetan Laura for the hosts and Moussa Dembele for the guests. The match, which was initially interrupted, was never resumed because there were no conditions to guarantee public order. At the end of the game, inevitably, the rags flew between the two presidents. In particular, Pierre Ferracci, top executive of the Paris FC, had no tender words towards the Lyon fans, accused of having triggered panic.

Aulas-Ferracci clash: “A bunch of morons, they ruined everything”

The first to speak was the president of the Lyon, Jean-Michael Aulas: “Responsibilities are shared – the statements reported by ‘RMC Sport’ – Many elements show that we have responsibilities that we are going to punish, but the first firecrackers have arrived on the Lyon fans. So, there was a rebellion. We also saw hundreds of people on the ground who were not from Lyon. We will punish those responsible, but we cannot take all responsibility. We will take extremely strict measures against all people who will be identified. We will present a complaint ”.

By return of post, the response of the top manager of the Paris FC, Pierre Ferracci: “A bunch of morons have ruined everything, as usual. And they are the ultras of Lyon. It is clear to all who originated the incidents, even if the executives had to propose a version that kept them standing. I even heard from them that it had been a group of supporters of the Paris Saint-Germain, infiltrators, to attack them “. The question is destined to continue, but it certainly remains a very bad image.

