Paris makes a decision on the Cristiano Ronaldo case

It could be a flashback. Back last summer in the club that propelled him to the rank of planetary star, Cristiano Ronaldo would like to leave the Reds Devils for a second time. Upset by the lack of movement of his leaders, who are struggling to strengthen a workforce that finished 11 points from the top 5 in the Premier League, the Portuguese international would have asked for his departure. He hopes to join a much more competitive team which could offer him the possibility of playing in the Champions League next season.

Ronaldo not in PSG’s plans

The five-time Ballon d’Or has been associated with several clubs in recent days. From Bayern Munich to Chelsea, via Napoli and PSG, many see the former Real Madrid star bouncing back to a top European club. According The Athletic Where Sky Italia, a club should be removed from this list. The Mancunian number 7 is absolutely not in the plans of Paris Saint-Germain. The capital club will not look into the case. The association of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, within the same team, will remain a dream that will not come true at the Parc des Princes.