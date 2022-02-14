Paris, man threatens police and passersby with a knife with the inscription Ahab at Gare du Nord: agents shoot and kill him

Two French policemen this morning they shot and killed a man to Gare du Nord train station of Paris. The man reportedly threatened some officers with a knife bearing the inscription at around 7am ACAB – All cops are bastards“The cops are all bastards” – with a blade of about 30 centimeters. However, there are no injuries among the agents.

To report the news is the television broadcaster BFM TVwhile the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin he stated that the officers “used their weapon to avert any danger to themselves and the travelers” and that the man, armed, had threatened a police patrol. According to some witnesses, the man threatened patrol officers for several minutes who ordered him to leave the weapon. With the subject refusing to obey the directions, continuing to threaten those present, the agents decided to open fire. The man, according to sources from the Ministry of the Interior, did not die instantly but at a later time.

Also the Minister of Transport, Jean-Baptiste Djebbarispoke on the matter: a Rmc claimed that the attacker was known to the police as an individual who wandered the station and that “the terrorist motive is excluded”.