Paris – Marseille: the pre-match in figures – News

Statistics, odds, evening shot: here is everything you need to know before the duel between PSG and OM!

Eliminated from the Champions League and the Coupe de France, largely leaders of the championship, the Parisians end their season in freewheel. In a deleterious atmosphere, Mauricio Pochettino’s players have nevertheless managed to remobilize to end their 2021-2022 campaign as well as possible. Led by their attacking trio who are finally making their mark (too bad, it’s a little too late), PSG have scored 11 goals in their last two meetings. If this match has very little sporting importance for Paris, the leaders of the championship know that their supporters will not forgive them for an additional misstep against the sworn enemy. Victory is therefore essential, and it is quoted @1.38.

Qualified for the semi-finals of the Conference League, the Marseillais started their final sprint perfectly: OM remain on 8 consecutive victories, an ideal way to respond to the beginning of the crisis, which was pointing the tip of its nose after the defeat against Monaco at the beginning of March. Second in the championship, Jorge Sampaoli’s team will experience an exciting end to the season with 2 major objectives: the European Cup and qualification for the Champions League. The latter will necessarily go through a big match at the Parc des Princes. A Marseille success is @8.00.

For the most undecided, know that the draw is valued at @5.50.

The stats

1 – PSG have lost just one of their last 19 games against OM in the top flight (14 wins, 4 draws), with OM failing to score in 5 of the most recent 7.

11 – Paris has scored 11 goals in its last 2 Ligue 1 matches (5-1 v Lorient, 6-1 at Clermont).

33 – Marseille have gleaned 33 away points in Ligue 1 this season, 5 more than any other team.

18 – Paris are undefeated in their last 18 Ligue 1 home matches (17 wins, 1 draw), scoring 48 goals. This is the best ongoing series.

1 – Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez is the goalkeeper of the 5 major European championships who touches the most balls outside his box per game on average (20.3).

Players to follow

1. Neymar Jr

Author of a double against Lorient and a hat-trick in Clermont, the Brazilian has regained the hair of the beast. Regular penalty taker, so he can score in any situation. His goal is rated @2.00.

2. Cengiz Under

On the bench against PAOK on Thursday, the Turkish international was able to rest before Sunday’s Classico. Scorer from the penalty spot against Montpellier, the little prince of the Bosphorus is confident, and in the possible absence of Milik, he will have more offensive responsibilities. Ünder goalscorer is @3.50.

The hit of the evening

MyMatch: Mbappé, Messi and Neymar scorers @6.00.

The PSG attack is launched. The attacking trio has finally made its mark: the three players have scored the 11 Parisian goals in these last two games. Against OM, they will have a surplus of motivation which they could lack by the end of the season. For their last shock of the year, they will inevitably want to please their supporters.

Make your MyMatch

