Paris, notes on Einstein’s theory of relativity sold at auction for a record amount of 11.6 million euros

A manuscript by Albert Einstein, in which the famous physicist took notes and prepared the famous theory of relativity, was sold at auction in Paris for the record sum of 11.6 million euros, including taxes. The starting price of this rare scientific working document started from 1.5 million euros to reach over 11 million euros in a few minutes, with increases of 200 thousand euros at a time. Buyer’s nationality unknown. The 54-page autographed manuscript was written between 1913 and 1914 in Zurich by the German-born physicist and his collaborator and confidant, the Swiss engineer Michele Besso. According to Christie’s, the auction house that took care of the sale in Paris, it was thanks to the latter that it was preserved. “This is a record, a record for an autographed manuscript by Einstein, an absolute record – commented Vincent Belloy, specialist in rare books and manuscripts at Christie’s, – and in a certain way it makes sense that a manuscript like this, which was already challenging all limits and that it could be described as the definitive manuscript, was the most expensive ever auctioned among scientific and Einstein’s manuscripts. ” “The initial estimate was € 2 or 3 million, which already made it one of the most valuable Einstein manuscripts offered at auction,” concluded Belloy. Previous records for an Einstein manuscript were $ 2.8 million (€ 2.4 million) in 2018, for a letter on the subject of God, and $ 1.56 million (€ 1.39 million) in 2017, in Jerusalem, for a letter on the secret of happiness.