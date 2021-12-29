Paris on the attack with 6, between Kriechmayr and Odermatt …

Wednesday (11.30) new challenge at Stelvio: “Domme” for the eighth after the downhill triumph, but it will be very hard against the cup leader, the Austrians, Kilde. Seven blues competing with the debut in the discipline for Giovanni Franzoni.

The Bormio triptych continues with the first of the two super-gs scheduled on the Stelvio (Thursday will be the recovery of the skipped race at Lake Louise). Tomorrow, again starting at 11.30 (live TV on Rai 2 and Eurosport 1), the fourth specialty event for the men’s World Cup will be inaugurated by Mattia Casse, forced to take bib n ° 1 from his position, the tenth, in the WCSL.

He will have to study the Piedmontese “tractor” very well in reconnaissance, on the Austrian track designed by Sepp Brunner, then from the number 4 of Travis Ganong to the 5 of the world champion Vincent Kriechmayr, he will begin to dance with Dominik Paris who has caught an excellent number 6, for the assault on what could be his number 8 victory in Bormio, the second in super-g after that of 2018.

Very tough competition for Domme in this discipline (but the progress shown in Val Gardena bodes well, as well as obviously the innate feeling with the Stelvio outside the descent), with the main favorite who can only answer to the name of Marco Odermatt, 1 ° and 2 ° in Beaver Creek, disappointing on the Saslong but today extraordinary 2nd in descent. The Swiss phenomenon will start with 7, then after the Canadian Crawford (element not to be underestimated) here is Matthias Mayer (n ° 9), far away today but ready to go wild in the next two days.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who won the last two super-gs played, will start after the break with bib number 11, while last year’s winner, Ryan Cochran-Siegle, will have 14 and will precede Feuz (today released downhill), Meillard and Alexis Pinturault, ready to dive into super-g after having skipped practice and descent. And then here is Christof Innerhofer with 18, looking for redemption, Adrian Smiseth Sejersted (who spared himself the fatigue of the descent) with 19 and Bailet to close the top 20, but there will still be four Azzurri with numbers after thirty.

Bib 32 for Guglielmo Bosca, who in super-g certainly has greater chances to seize the points zone, and with 38 the debut in the discipline, at the World Cup level, for the world champion jr Giovanni Franzoni, who so far in giant has never hit the top 30, but here he has a great chance in the two days on the Stelvio on a par with Matteo Franzoso, already seen in Gardena and starting on Wednesday with the 47. And with the number 54, maximum attention to Matteo Marsaglia, in great form and tenth downhill: on paper, in super-g he could do even better …

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STARTLIST

SUPER-G MEN – Bormio

Startlist: 1 Speakers, 2 Allegre, 3 Ganong, 4 G. Caviezel, 5 Kriechmayr, 6 Paris, 7 Odermatt, 8 Crawford, 9 Mayer, 10 Baumann, 11 Kilde, 12 Walder, 13 Sander, 14 Cochran-Siegle, 15 Feuz, 16 Meillard, 17 Pinturault, 18 Innerhofer, 19 Sejersted, 20 Bailet, 32 Bosca, 38 Franzoni, 47 Franzoso, 54 Marsaglia.