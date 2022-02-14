Paris, police shoot and kill knife-wielding man – World

Two policemen opened fire this morning at the Gare du Nord in Paris against a man who threatened them with a knife marked ACAB (All cops are bastards, all cops are bastards). The man later died, according to what is learned from sources of the Ministry of the Interior.

The events took place around 7 am The police ruled out the terrorist motive. No terrorist sentences were pronounced, according to sources of the police, who intervened in the area of ​​the station reserved for national and international trains. The two policemen made use of their service weapon when they saw the suspect – a man of the European type, often seen wandering around the station – approach them with a knife with a blade of about 30 centimeters. Wounded, the man died a little later. A large security perimeter was immediately set up around the waiting and arrival area for trains, many of which were delayed.

On the microphones of the RMC radio, the French Minister of Transport, Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, said that in the episode at the Gare du Nord in Paris in which a man wielding a knife was killed by the police, “the terrorist trail is a priori rejected”. The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, confirmed the incident paying tribute to the readiness of the agents who “avoided any danger for themselves and for travelers”.