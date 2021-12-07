Paris Saint-Germain – Bruges: 4-1 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Bruges 1.20:35

90 ‘+ 4’ Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Bruges 1.20:35

90 ‘+ 3’ Corner, Brugge. Conceded by Marquinhos.20:35

90 ‘+ 3’ Shot rejected. Hans Vanaken (Brugge) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruud Vormer with a cross.20:35

90 ‘+ 3’ Corner, Brugge. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.20:34

90 ‘+ 1’ Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).20:32

90 ‘+ 1’ Noa Lang (Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.20:32

90 ‘+ 1’ Shot rejected. Ruud Vormer (Brugge) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Noa Lang.20:33

89 ‘ Offside. Hans Vanaken tries a through ball, but Charles De Ketelaere is caught offside.20:30

88 ‘ Failed attempt. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left.20:29

88 ‘ Shot rejected. Éric Ebimbe (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.20:29

86 ‘ Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.20:28

86 ‘ Foul by Ruud Vormer (Brugge).20:28

85 ‘ Failed attempt. Ruud Vormer (Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.20:27

85 ‘ Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).20:25

85 ‘ Ignace van der Brempt (Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.20:25

84 ‘ Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Éric Ebimbe replaces Marco Verratti.20:25

83 ‘ Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi replaces Kylian Mbappé.20:24

82 ‘ Corner, Brugge. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.20:23

82 ‘ Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain).20:23

82 ‘ Noah Mbamba-Muanda (Brugge) wins a free kick in his own half.20:23

79 ‘ Failed attempt. Clinton Mata (Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ignace van der Brempt.20:22

76 ‘ Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Brugge 1. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) from the penalty spot a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.20:17

75 ‘ Penalty for Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi was brought down in the penalty area.20:17

75 ‘ Ignace van der Brempt (Bruges) awarded a penalty for a foul in the box.20:16

74 ‘ Shot rejected. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left.20:21

74 ‘ Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Federico Ricca.20:14

73 ‘ Shot rejected. Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.20:18

73 ‘ Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Simon Mignolet.20:15

73 ‘ Shot saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti.20:15

72 ‘ Foul by Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain).20:13

72 ‘ Hans Vanaken (Brugge) wins a free kick in his own half.20:13

72 ‘ Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.20:12

72 ‘ Foul by Ignace van der Brempt (Bruges).20:12

71 ‘ Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ander Herrera replaces Ángel Di María.20:12

71 ‘ Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes replaces Idrissa Gueye.20:12

70 ‘ Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.20:10

69 ‘ Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).20:10

69 ‘ Clinton Mata (Brugge) wins a free kick on the right wing.20:10

69 ‘ Substitution, Bruges. Noah Mbamba-Muanda replaces Éder Balanta.20:11

69 ‘ Substitution, Bruges. Ruud Vormer replaces Mats Rits.20:11

68 ‘ Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Brugge 1. Mats Rits (Brugge) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Noa Lang.20:10

66 ‘ Shot saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.20:07

66 ‘ Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Mats Rits.20:07

65 ‘ Failed attempt. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lionel Messi.20:06

61 ‘ Noa Lang (Bruges) is shown the yellow card.20:03

61 ‘ Foul by Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain).20:02

61 ‘ Charles De Ketelaere (Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.20:01

57 ‘ Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.19:58

57 ‘ Foul by Éder Balanta (Bruges).19:58

57 ‘ Substitution, Bruges. Ignace van der Brempt replaces Cisse Sandra.19:58

55 ‘ Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.19:56

55 ‘ Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).19:56

55 ‘ Charles De Ketelaere (Brugge) wins a free kick on the right wing.19:56

55 ‘ Failed attempt. Mats Rits (Brugge) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left following a corner.19:57

54 ‘ Corner, Brugge. Conceded by Ángel Di María.19:58

54 ‘ Corner, Brugge. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.19:58

54 ‘ Shot saved. Noa Lang (Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Éder Balanta.19:56

52 ‘ Shot saved. Charles De Ketelaere (Brugge) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Noa Lang with a headed tip.19:53

51 ‘ Failed attempt. Mats Rits (Brugge) header from the center of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Noa Lang with a cross.19:52

50 ‘ Failed attempt. Federico Ricca (Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.19:51

50 ‘ Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thilo Kehrer replaces Nuno Mendes because of an injury.19:50

Second Half begins Paris Saint Germain 3, Bruges 0.19:46

45 ‘+ 1’ First Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Bruges 0.19:44

45 ‘ Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.19:30

45 ‘ Foul by Mats Rits (Brugge).19:30

44 ‘ Failed attempt. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Lionel Messi.19:30

40 ‘ Failed attempt. Charles De Ketelaere (Brugge) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Clinton Mata with a cross.19:24

38 ‘ Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Brugge 0. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.19:23

37 ‘ Shot rejected. Mats Rits (Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.19:22

36 ‘ Corner, Brugge. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.19:21

36 ‘ Shot saved. Mats Rits (Brugge) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Clinton Mata.19:23

35 ‘ Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Stanley N’Soki.19:19

35 ‘ Shot saved. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.19:20

31 ‘ Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Clinton Mata.19:18

31 ‘ Shot rejected. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.19:17

29 ‘ Offside. Ángel Di María tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.19:13

25 ‘ Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).19:09

25 ‘ Stanley N’Soki (Brugge) wins a free kick in his own half.19:09

24 ‘ Shot saved. Cisse Sandra (Brugge) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hans Vanaken.19:08

21 ‘ Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.19:05

21 ‘ Foul by Clinton Mata (Brugge).19:05

20 ‘ Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.19:05

20 ‘ Foul by Clinton Mata (Brugge).19:05

20 ‘ Offside. Simon Mignolet tries a through ball, but Charles De Ketelaere is caught offside.19:04

19 ‘ Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.19:03

19 ‘ Foul by Éder Balanta (Bruges).19:03

19 ‘ Shot saved. Charles De Ketelaere (Brugge) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Noa Lang.19:18

18 ‘ Foul by Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain).19:05

18 ‘ Hans Vanaken (Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:02

16 ‘ Failed attempt. Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Marquinhos with a header following a set piece.19:01

15 ‘ Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.18:59

15 ‘ Foul by Stanley N’Soki (Brugge).18:59

13 ‘ Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).18:58

13 ‘ Mats Rits (Brugge) wins a free kick in his own half.18:58

12 ‘ Shot saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.18:57

8 ‘ Offside. Noa Lang tries a through ball, but Charles De Ketelaere is caught offside.18:53

7 ‘ Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Brugge 0. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a through ball.19:10

5 ‘ Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Federico Ricca.18:49

4 ‘ Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Simon Mignolet.19:01

4 ‘ Shot saved. Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a through ball.18:49

2′ Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Brugge 0. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.19:16

First half begins.18:45

The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up18:47