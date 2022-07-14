Entertainment

Paris Saint-Germain consider extending Lionel Messi

The leaders of the capital club do not rule out extending the Argentine striker who was initially supposed to stay only two years at Paris Saint-Germain.

6 goals in 26 games last season. We can say without getting too wet that Lionel Messi’s first season in Ligue 1 was very laborious. The Argentine striker, however, found colors with Argentina between two and is eagerly awaited after a first season of adaptation away from his heart club, FC Barcelona, ​​which he was forced to leave last summer.

Internally, at PSG, the leaders seem satisfied despite everything since according to brandthe Parisian board would like to extend the Argentinian for an additional year, until 2024.

For its part, the Pulga would like to temper and would prefer to wait for the outcome of the 2014 World Cup, in Qatar, to make a final decision. Leo Messi would particularly like to pay attention to the evolution of his physical form before deciding on his future.

In Paris, the 35-year-old Argentinian international is still considered a real plus in the race for the first Champions League in club history. But above all, Messi acts as an undeniable marketing asset to forge new partnerships and sponsorship contracts.

