Paris Saint-Germain-Olympique de Marseille prediction, odds and probable line-ups

The long-awaited classic. This Sunday, at 8:45 p.m., at the end of the 32nd day of Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain, undisputed leader of the French championship, welcomes its runner-up, Olympique de Marseille, to the Parc des Princes, for what will be the 102nd confrontation between these two rivals. The Parisians, weaned from the Champions League, will try to get a little closer to their 10th league title to equal the ASSE record in France, while the Marseillais, qualified for the last four of the Europa League Conference, will be keen to outsmart Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr & co in Paris.

Prediction Paris Saint-Germain – Olympique de Marseille: the 3 best bets to try on Parions Sport

The big prediction: PSG wins 3-0 (odds at 8.40)

This is a prognosis that will not displease the supporters of Paris Saint-Germain. While it is the most anticipated match of the year by the regulars of the Parc des Princes, many imagine seeing Mauricio Pochettino and his men dominating this shock of the head and shoulders against OM. Especially since the Parisians have had a full week to prepare for this meeting, while the Olympians are returning from a trip to Greece in C4 after having composed their ticket for the semi-finals on Thursday evening. In addition to the physical aspect, the band of Mbappé, Messi, Neymar, Marquinhos or even Verratti intends to take revenge after the draw conceded at the Vélodrome in the first leg (0-0). Especially since the chemistry between the three attacking stars of PSG has done a lot of damage in recent weeks (11 goals scored in 2 games). Finally, PSG is almost impregnable at home and remains on 14 victories in its last 15 matches at the Parc in L1. A stat that is enough to make the Marseillais tremble …

The scorer prediction: Mbappé opens the scoring against OM (odds 3.95)

Twenty goals, fifteen assists: these are the statistics of a Kylian Mbappé more formidable than ever in 28 Ligue 1 games played since the start of the season with PSG. The 2018 world champion remains the main danger to watch for opposing defenses week after week. William Saliba and his family will not escape this and will have to be extra vigilant to prevent the native of Bondy from once again shaking the nets in his garden, the Parc des Princes. Especially since the former AS Monaco prodigy has made the rivalry between Paris and Marseille one of his favorite playgrounds. And it is not his six achievements in seven Classics against OM in the league that will say the opposite…

The easy prediction: OM snatch a draw against PSG (odds at 5.75)

Repeating the performance on the first leg is probably the main message that Jorge Sampaoli will hammer home to his troops in the visitors’ locker room at the Parc des Princes on Sunday evening. At the end of a solid performance at the Vélodrome, OM had managed to hang the Parisian ogre in front of the supporters, well helped it is true by the expulsion of Achraf Hakimi just before the hour mark. Water has sunk under the bridge since this electric match, but the Olympians have retained an essential virtue in football, namely defensive solidity. It’s simple, with 29 goals conceded, as many as… PSG, OM have the second best defense in France in the league. Steve Mandanda, in great shape after his new XXL performance in the Europa League Conference against PAOK on Thursday, and his partners have in any case solid arguments to thwart the plans of Mauricio Pochettino, with the aim of delaying the deadline for the 10th coronation of the Reds and Blues in L1.

The probable compositions of this PSG-OM

The probable composition of Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG:

Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mnedes – Danili, Gueye, Verratti – Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Absent: Di Maria, Diallo, Draxler, Gharbi, Herrera, Kurzawa, Paredes (injured)

The probable composition of OM signed Jorge Sampaoli:

Mandanda – Rongier, Saliba, Kamara, Peres – Guendouzi, Gueye, Gerson – Under, Payet, Dieng

Out: Milik, De La Fuente (injured)

Doubtful: Balerdi (shoulder)