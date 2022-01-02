Paris Saint-Germain would sell Icardi only outright

The bianconeri would like a loan in order to calmly choose the most expensive investment in the summer

Juventus and rebus striker: Allegri had already asked for a tip in the January transfer market, the need arises all the more given the desire to Morata to go to Barcelona. The reasoning has started in the Juventus club, the will is that of do not buy outright to have the freedom to choose your preferred profile (Vlahovic first, Scamacca then) in the summer but the solutions examined so far do not go in the direction of a simple loan or at most with the right of redemption. Discarded Milik and Depay (proposed by Barça), Cavani and Aubameyang they leave lukewarm for economic and age reasons, the hottest name is that of Mauro Icardi.

It is not a mystery, on the other hand, Allegri has liked the former Inter player for a long time. And the coach really wants a first striker who only deals with scoring. The Argentine himself would look favorably on the return to Italy as well Paris Saint-Germain would not object in this sense, on the basis of a definitive sale given that they aim to return at least 100 million from the disposals in the winter window. Juve, we reiterate, instead only thinks about the dry loan, at the most accompanied by the right of redemption.

We cannot yet speak of negotiations but of first signs, contacts also because the difference of views in the modality of the deal seems insurmountable at the moment. Juve must therefore find a formula that can convince the French club, also hoping for a job in pressing by Icardi himself on Leonardo. The transfer market officially starts tomorrow, the sprint to the new Juventus number 9 has started.