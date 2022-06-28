Paris Saint-Germain’s 10 biggest transfers

In 2011, the Qatari investment fund QSI (Qatar Sports Investments) bought the club from the French capital. Since then, PSG has been one of the richest football clubs on the planet with colossal financial resources. The Ile-de-France club even managed to attract the six-time Ballon d’Or Lionel Messi to its workforce. Recently, PSG also convinced Kylian Mbappé to sign a new contract which binds him to PSG until 2025, he who was coveted by Real Madrid. From Zlatan Ibrahimovic to David Beckham via Neymar and Cavani among others, the capital club has signed some very big names in modern football. But the club’s growing dream of winning the Champions League leads it to break the bank season after season. Here are the top 10 biggest transfers from PSG.

1. Neymar Jr transferred from FC Barcelona in 2017 for 222 million euros

It is undoubtedly the most expensive transfer in the history of football. 222 million euros is the amount paid by PSG to offer the services of the Brazilian during the summer transfer window of 2017. This sum represented the amount of the release clause that FC Barcelona had set. But the Catalan club was far from imagining that a club would one day pay this amount for a player. Since then, the transfer market has experienced real inflation.

But since his arrival in the Parisian capital, Neymar Jr has struggled to carry PSG. He often suffered the wrath of fans for his absences from the team’s crucial Champions League games. However, he played in the only final against Bayern, in which PSG lost. Despite all the expectations placed on him, Neymar Jr scored 100 goals in almost 144 games played in the Parisian tunic. The Brazilian international’s contract with PSG runs until 2025.

2. Kylian Mbappé from As Monaco for 180 million euros

Decidedly, the summer of 2017 will have been very eventful on the side of PSG. In addition to the 222 million spent to recruit Neymar Jr, the leaders of the capital club are going for Kylian Mbappé. Despite the interest of the biggest European clubs (Real Madrid, Manchester City, etc.), PSG finally managed to attract the young French striker. The operation takes place in the form of a 2-year loan after which PSG has paid the transfer fee. This is how the French left AS Monaco and joined the Parisian club, for 5 seasons.

But last summer, Kylian Mbappé almost joined Real Madrid in the final days of the transfer window. But PSG did not respond to the proposals of the Spanish club. But the Frenchman has definitively closed the chapter of his departure by signing a new lease in May 2022 for 3 years until 2025. For the time being, the Frenchman has a good image within the Parisian team. He became the club’s second top scorer behind Edinson Cavani with 171 goals scored in 217 games.

3. Edinson Cavani leaves Napoli for PSG for 64.5 million euros

It was in 2013 that El Matador was transferred from Naples to PSG for an amount of 64.5 million euros. Even if the Uruguayan did not manage to help the Ile-de-France club win the Champions League, he still distinguished himself very well by being the top scorer in the history of the club with 200 goals in 301. matches. And yet, Cavani in his debut was positioned on the right wing to allow Zlatan Ibrahimovic to occupy the point of the attack. It was only after the departure of the Swede that the Uruguayan was replaced in his favorite position. During his time at PSG, Edinson Cavani showed the image of an exemplary professional player.

4. Angel Di Maria transferred from Manchester United for 63 million euros

The Argentinian international arrived at PSG in 2015 for the modest sum of 63 million euros. The former Mancunian left his mark by scoring 87 goals in 264 games played under the PSG banner. The winner of the Champions League in 2014 with Real Madrid holds the prize list of the best passer in the history of the Parisian club. In the jersey of PSG, he will have delivered 104 assists. At the end of the contract, the Argentinian should probably find a new base on the side of Italy.

5. Achraf Hakimi recruited from Inter Milan for 60 million euros

To make up for the shortcomings on the defensive sides in recent seasons, PSG offered the services of right-back Achraf Hakimi during the last summer transfer window. The Moroccan cost the Parisian club 60 million euros, he who was the best in his position at Inter Milan. A transfer which is already synonymous with hope, because the player does not stop talking about him during matches in Ligue 1. Author of a thunderous start to the season, he has run out of steam over the months. But we will remember his great season with 4 goals and 6 assists in 32 games. The Moroccan international signed at PSG until June 2026.

6. Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan for 50 million euros

It was during the 2020 summer transfer window that Paris Saint-Germain formalized the transfer of Mauro Icardi for a period of 4 seasons. The amount of the operation is estimated at 50 million euros plus 5 million euros in bonuses. But the Argentine striker will not have met the expectations placed on him by the Parisian leaders. He never managed to win in the Parisian attack. On the sidelines of flashes and flash appearances, Mauro Icardi has scored 28 goals in 77 games since his arrival at PSG.

7. Chelsea’s David Luiz for €49.5m

The Brazilian defender will only spend two seasons at PSG (2014 to 2016). Despite some good games, David Luiz has not really won the hearts of the club’s leaders. But we remember his magnificent goal against his former club Chelsea, during the knockout stages of the Champions League in 2014. In all, he played 89 games and scored 8 goals. In 2016, David Luiz returns to his home club Chelsea for a period of 3 years. Then, he joined the workforce of the Gunners of Arsenal. Since the end of his lease with the London club, Luiz is now a free player.

8. Thiago Silva from AC Milan for 42 million euros

PSG definitely continues to impress with the quality of its recruitments. In 2012, the club brought from AC Milan one of the best defender in the world at the time, for 42 million euros. Thiago Silva stands out for his leadership within the group only two months after his arrival at the club. The Brazilian puts on the Captain’s armband. In addition, Thiago Silva holds the record for the number of games played as PSG captain (293 games). From 2012 to 2020, he will play 315 official matches for 17 goals and 8 assists. The Brazilian was part of the 2020 Champions League adventure where PSG will lose in the final to Bayern Munich (0-1) in 2020.

9 – Javier Pastore leaves Palermo for 42 million euros

Javier Pastore was one of the first players transferred to PSG after the club was taken over by QSI. In 2011, the Argentinian joined the Parisian club for 42 million euros. The former US Palermo is distinguished by a style of play that combines finesse and elegance, and which pleases the public of the Parc-Des-Princes. But his stay in the French capital gives a taste of unfinished business. Both the player’s injuries and absences will have handicapped his progress at PSG. He will have spent a total of 7 seasons during which he made 261 appearances and scored 45 goals. At the end of his lease with PSG, Pastore returns to Italy but this time to AS Roma.

10. Lucas Moura bought for 40 million euros

The Brazilian striker signed for 5 seasons at PSG in 2013 for an amount of 40 million euros. The year before his transfer, Lucas Moura was voted best forward in the Brazilian Championship. It was his remarkable talent and his ability to dribble one-on-one that won over the club’s leaders. But in the end, Lucas will not have given the full measure of his talent to PSG. However, he managed to plant 46 goals in 229 games and delivered 45 assists. After the Parisian epic, he is going to discover the English championship in winter 2018 at Tottenham Hotspur where he knows happier days.



