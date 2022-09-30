Paris SG makes a first offer to Lionel Messi!

Sparkling at the start of the season with Argentina and PSG, Lionel Messi convinced the Parisian leaders to make him an offer.

The seasons pass and are not alike for Lionel Messi. The Argentinian striker had a complicated first year at Paris SG. This season, the Argentinian international seems better integrated and more involved in the Parisian game. An evolution which can be seen in the statistics of Lionel Messi which are in clear improvement compared to last year. The seven-time Ballon d’Or has already scored 8 goals and delivered 10 assists.

Performances that convinced the leaders of PSG to make a proposal to Lionel Messi. According to information fromEl Larguero, Paris Saint-Germain have offered the Argentine genius a one-year contract plus an additional year. Lionel Messi would receive a salary of 30 million euros per year with this contract. PSG want to convince the 35-year-old striker before January to avoid the onslaught of Barça. The Blaugrana have publicly announced their intention to repatriate Lionel Messi next summer when the player is free. It remains to be seen whether PSG will be able to convince the native of Rosario to stay rather than return to his favorite club. Paris Saint-Germain’s season will be a key factor in choosing Lionel Messi. In the event of a Champions League title, the Albiceleste legend could decide to stay to fill his trophy cabinet.

PSG Mercato: Paris SG will be armed against OGC Nice

Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti and Lionel Messi were absent from training yesterday to prepare for the reception of OGC Nice. The PSG midfielder is forfeited and suspended for this match and his presence for the clash against Benfica on Wednesday is uncertain. Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi should be present for this meeting of the 9th day of Ligue 1. PSG can also count on the return of Renato Sanches who is fully recovered from his injury. This match could be an opportunity for Christophe Galtier to rotate by offering a place in the eleven to Hugo Ekitike or Warren Zaire-Emery.