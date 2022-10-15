Paris SG should let Kylian Mbappé go

The relationship PSG – Kylian Mbappe gradually turns sour. The French player maintains an atmosphere of crisis which, if not curtailed, could devastate the entire club in the capital. His departure more than ever the solution.

This anti-Neymar request from Kylian Mbappé to PSG

Everything at PSG was going well as long as Kylian Mbappé was focused on his football. The player, who was the subject of the second most expensive transfer in the history of the capital club, 180 million euros, passed for an example in the world of footballers by his conduct outside and on the field. Accomplice with Neymar Jr when they arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, the French striker was able to confirm his talent at the top level quite quickly alongside the Brazilian. Today, the situation has changed to the point that the Bondynois wants the departure of the former FC Barcelona player.

Kylian Mbappé, during negotiations for the extension of his contract, did not only seek an increase in his income. During the year that the negotiations lasted, the target of Real Madrid did not stop making requests that go beyond the limits of common sense, bizarre and unreasonable demands that ultimately damaged his image.

The player’s requirements to extend with Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian’s progression was so meteoric that he soon began to rival Neymar in the public mind. While the Brazilian displayed a questionable lifestyle for a high-level footballer, Mbappé took the greatest care of his statistics.

It is also in view of his performance that Real Madrid threw themselves headlong into the battle to recruit him, even if it meant shattering the non-aggression pact that seemed to exist between Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Florentino Perez. A year before the end of his contract, the French football player has not stopped giving in the bidding.

Mbappé even pushed the plug further by demanding from its leaders the establishment of the best team in the world as if they did not know what dimension to give to their project. Paradoxically, the striker demanded the departure of Neymar Jr who is nevertheless in the top 5 of the best players on the planet with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland. What the French footballer seems to ignore is that the former Barça player has a dual function in the eyes of his leaders. Neymar is, with Lionel Messi, the player who makes the PSG brand best known in South America and even in Asia, not insignificant in the eyes of QSI.

Some media claim that the Frenchman’s opinion counted in Nasser Al-Khelaïfi’s decision to part ways with Leonardo. He was replaced by Luis Campos who is close to Mbappé. The latter recruited coach Christophe Galtier with whom he had already worked on the Lille OSC side, but failed to hire the top number 9 desired by Mbappé.

Paris SG: Neymar organizes the response

In addition to his sporting performances, Ney is the symbol of the omnipotence of QSI which snatched him from Barça for 222 million. But Kylian does not have much to do with the contribution of the Brazilian from whom he nibbled at his advantages acquired when he signed for Paris SG. He took the advantage of taking penalties, the best way in his mind to put himself in sight for the Ballon d’Or.

This betrayal goes badly with the Brazilian who had not seen coming the devouring desire of the prince to already be the king. Naturally, Neymar is strengthening his relationship with Lionel Messi who he encouraged to join him at Paris Saint-Germain. Last summer, the Brazilian paid attention to his line by hiring a physical trainer during all his vacations. To God the extra pounds that the French public blamed him for at the start of each season. This precaution gave the result that we know of his best start to the season with Paris SG. Lionel Messi, who should finally be present for the PSG-OM match, is helplessly witnessing this atmosphere that he did not suspect before signing.

Why Paris Saint-Germain must stop everything with Kylian

If the management somehow manages this story, another fact further rots the atmosphere. Kylian Mbappé is spreading rumors of his desire to leave the club in January. From memory, no very high level footballer had changed club in the middle of the season. While the media make this case a real fat cabbage, the person concerned feels no need to deny to reduce tensions.

Mbappé gives the impression of taking advantage of this situation by playing the rot card. He however showed on June 19, by his tweet on his exchange with Noël Le Graët, his ability to clarify a situation. Despite intentions to leave PSG that the European media lend him, not a reaction comes from him to reassure.

This rumor that appeared on the morning of the Uefa Champions League match Paris SG – Benfica (1-1) weighed on the minds of the group, as evidenced by the result. As the PSG-OM classico approaches on Sunday, the affair continues to make a lot of noise.

The world of French football is held in suspense by these stories of Mbappé which annoy more and more. A certain Parisian opinion is also beginning to think that it is better for the club to give up the striker to focus on the Neymar-Messi duo. Replacing Mbappé with an attacking player without problems is the only way for Paris to put all their energy into achieving their goals, especially in the Champions League.