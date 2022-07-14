Paris SG wants to extend Lionel Messi

Les Rouge et Bleu would like to extend the Argentine’s contract until June 2024.

Linked to Paris Saint-Germain until June 2023, Lionel Messi (35) could leave the French capital for free next summer. But according to the revelations published by brand , which is based on Parisian sources, the Rouge et Bleu intend to extend their Argentine striker. They would have already told him that they were ready to extend his contract for an additional season, that is until June 2024. What will be the decision of the Pulga? The Iberian daily assures that the sixfold Ballon d’Or will not think about its future until after the 2022 World Cup, at the end of the year. All the people of Paris will therefore have to be patient.

A surprise arrival in Paris last summer

As a reminder, last summer, due to the catastrophic economic situation of FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi was not authorized to extend his contract with the Blaugrana. After a breathless soap opera, he had then decided to put his suitcases in Paris, to join among others his friends Neymar Jr and Angel Di Maria. In 2021-2022, the ex-Barcelonian had a disappointing season by his usual standards with “only» 6 goals and 15 assists in Ligue 1.