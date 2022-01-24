Paris, the X-ray of a wounded woman at the Bataclan becomes a digital work of art (at $ 2,700). The victims: «Hateful act» – Corriere.it

from Stefano Montefiori

The orthopedist Emmanuel Masmejean from Paris later apologized: I made a fool of myself. Victims’ associations: Forget ethics and empathy

FROM OUR CORRESPONDING PARIS

I made a fool of myself, Professor Emmanuel Masmejean finally conceded after a day of controversy. A scandalous act of exceptional gravity, says Martin Hirsch, director of all the hospitals in the Ile de France (the Paris region), who reported the surgeon to the Order of Doctors and to justice.

Professor Masmejean, an orthopedist at Pompidou hospital in Paris, has published and tried to sell online the x-ray of the forearm of a woman injured in the Bataclan during the attack on November 13, 2015, in which a Kalashnikov bullet is seen. He titled it Bataclan terrorist attack – November 13, 2015 – Paris, France, and posted it on the site Opensea which presents itself as the first and largest digital market in the world for NFTs, non-fungible tokens. Price: $ 2,776.70, about 2380 euros.

The doctor on the page of Opensea

claims to be the creator and owner of this work, adding that of the approximately 300 injured that night, 41 were taken to the Pompidou hospital, where 23 surgeries were performed from midnight and 41 until 10.10 am the following day. I have personally operated on five women, including this young patient who lost her boyfriend in the attack. He had an open fracture of his left forearm with a bullet still present in the tissues.

To the Mediapart journalist who discovered it, the surgeon tried to explain that he wanted to make an artistic gesture, with a pedagogical intent, to arouse interest on NFTs and blockchain technology. I set a price because the site demanded it but I don’t know if I would actually sell it, said Masmejean, who evokes an error but still doesn’t understand the indignation and gravity of the gesture. On Instagram and Facebook there are thousands of x-rays taken within the national health system, try to search for the name of any specialist surgeon … And when you write an article for a scientific publication, you never ask anyone’s permission, you send the image to the magazine and finish. Associations that bring together survivors and relatives of victims, such as Life for Paris or 13 onze 15 fraternit-vrit, talk about stupidity and greed of a doctor who has forgotten the code of ethics and seems devoid of the most elementary empathy and condemns a hateful act.