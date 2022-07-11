Paris wants to associate Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo!

– Advertising –



Nasser Al Khelaifi had promised with the appointment of C.Galtier to the position of trainer PSG : the bling is over! Not so sure, we reveal that Paris wants to engage the services of Cristiano Ronaldo and thus realize the great dream of many European clubs.

Paris with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

The Spanish newspaper brand reveals that Luis Campos (staff member of Paris) met the mighty Jorge Mendesthe agent ofand Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese has already hinted that he wants to quit Manchester United this summer. So everyone announces a Paris with the two greatest players of recent decades, Messi and Ronaldo.

– Advertising –



Extraordinary news, because the Argentinian and the Portuguese have shared the Golden Balls for 10 years. They are different but have been considered the best players in the world. Only problem for Paris, both players are on the end. And they no longer have the ardor of their 20s. On the other hand, bringing together Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe and Neymar in a team it is to ensure a merchandising of galactics.