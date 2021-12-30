Paris wants to make the Seine suitable for swimming

The Seine, the river that flows through Paris, was declared “biologically dead” in the 1960s due to the pollution produced by industry and agriculture in the areas of the regions where it flows. Due to the pollution levels, swimming in it has been forbidden since 1923, but in recent decades the local government has invested a lot of money to clean up the river and the current administration has a very ambitious goal: to make sure that the Seine is once again suitable for swimming. from 2024, the year in which the next Summer Olympics will be held in Paris.

The Paris 2024 organizing committee recently announced that the Seine will be at the center of the whole event, starting with the opening ceremony of the Games.

In fact, it is expected that the ceremony will not take place in a stadium, as usual, but on a stretch of the river about 6 kilometers long, which goes from the height of the Austerlitz bridge to the Eiffel Tower. According to the plan, on the evening of July 26, 2024, 160 boats carrying more than 10 thousand athletes and athletes from delegations from all over the world will pass near the Notre-Dame cathedral and the Louvre museum, greeted by the approximately 600 thousand spectators who they will be able to see the parade from various points along the riverside.

The organizers also intend that the Olympic swimming competitions in open water and triathlon – which includes swimming, cycling and running – will take place right in the Seine, as also happened at the Parisian Olympics in 1900. The idea is that after at the end of the Games some stretches of the river are once again suitable for swimming for everyone.

In 1990 the then mayor of Paris, Jacques Chirac, said on television that, after several years of the river being considered biologically dead, 25 different fish species had been found in the Seine. Chirac, who had previously been prime minister and later was also president, added that in three years he would personally bathe “in front of witnesses” to prove that the Seine had become “a real river” again. His words were received by the audience of the program with a certain hilarity. However, the idea of ​​making the Seine suitable for bathing continued to be taken into account by subsequent administrations as well.

In 1970, only 40 percent of Paris’s wastewater was treated, and in any case until the 1980s the existing plants managed almost exclusively domestic wastewater. Things began to change starting in the 1990s, thanks to stricter regulations on pollution and the construction of new wastewater treatment plants. Today, 99 percent of the wastewater in the entire Paris region is treated.

The interventions taken in recent years to clean up the Seine have effectively allowed various species of fish to return to the river, including a 243 cm long catfish found in the summer of 2020. This does not mean, however, that it will be possible to make the Seine safe and secure. swimmable for people in a short time.

The goal of the Parisian administration, led by the mayor Anne Hidalgo, is to create three natural pools at various points along the river, where everyone can swim after the Olympics has ended. In 2020, the French Minister for Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, announced a 1.4 billion euro plan “to restore the watercourse to good health and allow bathing”: double the expenditure that had been estimated by the local government in 2017. In the space of a year, the expected investment figure has risen to 1.8 billion.

“Before swimming pools, buoys and diving boards,” he wrote Le Figaro, Paris will have to wait for “a monstrous construction site”: it will not only be necessary to manage wastewater treatment, but also to build rainwater storage basins, fix sewer networks and connect them to new sanitary facilities, among other things. In order to be suitable for bathing, the water of the Seine must comply with the criteria established by a European directive of 2006, implemented in France with a decree of 2008.

Among the parameters analyzed to evaluate the state of health of the river water there is for example the quantity of Escherichia coli (E. coli), a bacterium that lives in the lower part of our intestines and that of thousands of other animal species. It is very important for our survival, but by mutating it can cause serious infections in the host. According to recent data, the levels of E. coli in the water of the Seine they are 70-80 per cent of the time above the threshold considered safe.

Jean-Marie Mouchel, director of UMR METIS, an environmental and hydrogeological research unit at the Sorbonne University, said he was rather pessimistic about the success of the project. Mouchel told Le Figaro which is already a lot if the criteria established by the European Union will be respected and that certainly more could be done, but the cost of the interventions would become exorbitant.

In recent years, seals, porpoises and even whales have also returned to the Thames, which until recently was considered “an open sewer”. However, the Port Authority of London strongly advises against bathing.

