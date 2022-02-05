Paris with gold “in the head”

On Sunday 6 February there is the men’s downhill: in addition to Dominik, also Christof Innerhofer and Matteo Marsaglia give hope to Italy

After training, good for getting familiar with the snow, we get serious because there are the Beijing 2022 medals up for grabs. male descent of Yanqing. Italy’s hopes are pinned on Dominik Paris (which is charged and went down in practice with a golden helmet), Christof Innerhofer and Matteo Marsaglia.

Paris, after his knee injury in January 2020, he resumed skiing with caution and in the series came the victory on the Stelvio and the third place in Wengen. Precisely in Beijing, the skier from Merano wants to prove that he has returned to his best levels, those of the 2018-2019 period (when he won the specialty cup in the Supergiant and finished second in the downhill one). In the tests of the last days he did not force a scored first the 27th then the fifth time.

“It is not a very easy route because there are so many hidden doors, surely I have to improve in certain sections of the track “, said Paris after training in China.” I was expecting a different slope, the feeling is that you go fast, but in the end the waves don’t help you to do very long jumps. Surely you need to find the right feeling to cut the lines, gain time and pick up speed. The wind will certainly be a factor here whoever has a lot of hair will win because it is aggressive snow. We wait to understand how much it shines and then we will have to be lucky “, she added.

The track, on the other hand, is liked by Innerhofer who recorded the third fastest time on the first day of testing (ninth in the second): “It’s a track that I likeyou always have to be in motion and push one curve after another, there are few sliding points, I was fine “, he said.” I didn’t think about what I want to do, but about what I did wrong in the past, above all in the last Olympics, my goal is to do better “, added the 37-year-old from Brunico.

Italy is also hoping for a good result from Matteo Marsaglia. The strongest rivals for the Azzurri remain the Norwegian Kjetil Aamodt Kilde, the Swiss Stefan Rogentin, the Canadian Broderick Thompson and the Spaniard Adur Etxezarreta.



