Parisian Neymar until 2027 but at what price

© Twitter @PSG_inside

While rumors are rife regarding Neymar Jr’s future at PSG, there is at least one thing for sure, the Brazilian is now linked with the capital club until 2027.

Arrived with great fanfare in Paris in 2017 for 222 million euros (making him the most expensive player in history), had many ups and downs with PSG.

A media soap opera

The Neymar-PSG relationship has nothing to envy to the best soap operas.

During the 2016-2017 season, FC Barcelona, ​​Neymar’s former club, and Paris Saint-Germain found themselves in the round of 16 of the Champions League. While the Parisians made an almost perfect copy in the first leg, the Blaugranas had to win by five goals, which was impossible mission.

However, as the saying goes, “impossible is not French”. That’s why Barcelona hit hard from the 3rd minute through Luis Suarez before doubling the lead thanks to Layvin Kurzawa and an own goal. Even if Edinson Cavani scores in the 62nd, (12 minutes after the penalty converted by Lionel Messi) and allows Paris to already consider the quarter-finals, theThe future Parisian Neymar scores twice on free kick and penalty before Sergi Roberto scores the sixth goal synonymous with qualification for the quarters for Barcelona.

This historic victory (although marred by refereeing errors) will mark the history of Barça and European football.

After this event, rumors sending the Brazilian prodigy are becoming more and more insistent. We are talking about crazy sums, twists and turns, contradictory information and an Instagram post from Piqué where we find the Catalan defender alongside his Brazilian teammate and a legend who will return despite herself to the legend “Se queda”.

Dream Bigger

Finally, Neymar commits for five years at the beginning of August and for a sum of 222 million euros (amount of his release clause).

His recruitment was clearly a marriage of convenience. For the player, signing in Paris guarantees him an ultra star seat (and he is the only one in this case unlike Barcelona), an exceptional living environment and one amazing salary. For the club to sign Neymar allows them toenter a new dimension and prove to the whole world that from now on, PSG has become a European top 10 club.

Dream lower

Even if this alliance had everything to succeed, Neymar did not know how to impose himself in the long term. Although always efficient and elegant on a football pitch, the Brazilian has started to chain injuries and long-term absences. His absence during major European events and his passion for poker cost his image.

All these problems have allowed the emergence of a new ultra-star in the Parisian workforce: Kylian Mbappé. Criticized, hurt and demoralizedNeymar feels the tide is turning and now sees that PSG is no longer structured around him but around the native of Bondy.

An extension with terrible timing

Extended for 3 years (plus a year and another each season if the player wishes) in May 2021, Neymar saw his former teammate Lionel Messi land in the capital and therefore become the third ultra-star of PSG.

In the end, Neymar comes out of a disappointing exercise and while the rumors about his future are revived (Chelsea and Barcelona are among the potential suitors), the Brazilian has decided not to make any gifts to Paris Saint-Germain by lifting its second clause extending it until 2027 and therefore making it much more difficult to sell.