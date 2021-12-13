Parisse and his return to the national team: “I’m available”. Will it be the right time?

The return of the former Italian captain seems to no longer be a mirage: the door is open, now we have to wait for Crowley’s choices

The question is not new, for some time now we have been wondering if Sergio Parisse will be able to go back to wearing the national team jersey. First the pandemic, then the last injury just before the Autumn Nations Series: the last act of number 8 with Italy has always been postponed.

This, however, could be the right time. In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, the former blue captain opened the possibility of a return for the next Six Nations: “My intention was to come back in 2021, then it went differently for bigger things than rugby. But I have never denied my desire to wear the blue jersey, as long as I am in good condition. Did I talk to Crowley? Yes, but it’s all to be defined precisely ”said Sergio.

Moreover, the Fir campaign in view of the Six Nations 2022 has put the image of Parisse in plain sight, which leaves the door even more open to a possible return of the third line of Toulon. At Corriere dello Sport, Sergio has increased the dose: “My availability is total. I hope to be able to play, if they involve me ”.

At 38, Parisse has still shown that he is competitive at a high level, making his mark with the Toulon shirt in a championship as challenging as the French Top 14. And even there he took on the role of reference point for the youngest, something that could also happen in blue: “As in Toulon, I would be by far the oldest. Experience is crucial, but I want to be considered for what I can still give in technical terms, ”he told Gazzetta.

Sergio Parisse’s return to the national team is no longer a mirage: the door is open, now we just have to wait for Kieran Crowley’s choices.

