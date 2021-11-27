Parity, developer of the DOT blockchain, loses its CEO

Parity Technologies CEO and co-founder Jutta Steiner has left the company. Parity was the tech company that developed the long-awaited Polkadot (DOT / USD) blockchain network, according to CoinDesk. A Parity representative said Steiner had stepped down earlier this year. He had been at the helm of Parity since 2015.

Gavin Wood takes over as CEO

Gavin Wood, co-founder of Ethereum (ETH / USD) who helped develop the Solidity smart contract programming language, will take over from Steiner. Steiner, who helped create Polkadot, was responsible for the security of the Ethereum network between 2014 and 2016.

The Polkadot blockchain will be launched on December 17th

Polkadot is on the verge of launching the first batch of blueprints to win slots on its interoperable parachain network, scheduled for December 17th. Polkadot’s first parachain auction gave Gavin Wood a reason to celebrate the newfound freedom from Ethereum’s smart contract constraints.

Users don’t have to buy or know anything about DOT

According to Wood, Polkadot’s cheap lease parachain model eliminates the need to buy or even know about DOT, Polkadot’s native token. This model is very different not only from Ethereum, but also from most of its competitors. Wood told CoinDesk in an interview:

Users of applications that are built on Ethereum are enslaved to it in an economic sense. These users must own ether on Ethereum and often some other token that allows them to use any application created using Ethereum smart contracts. This is a huge limitation.

He drew an analogy to Google, saying it wouldn’t make sense to pay Google a tenth of a cent for electricity every time you search Google.

About Polkadot

Polkadot is an open source multichain sharding protocol that facilitates the cross-chain transfer of any data or type of resource, not just tokens. This makes a wide range of blockchains interoperable with each other. This interoperability aims to establish a completely decentralized and private web, controlled by its users and simplify the creation of new applications, institutions and services.