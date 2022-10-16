Park Chan-Wook would like to direct a James Bond movie

james-bond has innumerable film versions, which have been carried out by countless directors and with several memorable actors who have put themselves in the shoes of the famous agent 007.

Now that Daniel Craig has retired from the character of james-bond to be replaced by a younger actor, it might also be time for a well-known korean director take command of the next production in the saga.

Oldboy Director Wants to Direct Next Agent 007 Movie

“It would be funny”, assured Park Chan Wook in a recent interview with Deadline where he discussed the possibility of directing an Agent 007 movie.But I’m not sure if the people who see it will have as much fun as I did making the movie.”.

Park Chan-Wook is especially known for old boy (2003) and for his revenge trilogy. And, although he has mainly made movies with a Korean cast, he has also tried having a Western cast in stoker (2009), with Mia Wasikowska, Matthew Goode and Nicole Kidman in the lead.

What is the best order to watch all the James Bond 007 movies?

For the Korean director, james-bond He was always one of his references and his films inspired him to start in the profession: “those of you who have seen my last film may find this hard to believe, but I think It all started with a movie Bond”.

“At that time, Korea was a totalitarian military society, so only a few people were allowed to travel outside the country. That’s why, I think, I particularly enjoyed imagining myself in an exotic placeinteracting with different races of people and having fun adventures“.

Park Chan-Wook even remembers how important it was james-bond in what we could call the beginning of his career, because he came to imagine “placement” Y “camera movement” to shoot action scenes. “And I think that was my first mental storyboardeven though i didn’t draw it“.