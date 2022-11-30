Entertainment

Park Seo Joon confirmed in The Marvels, when is the movie with the Korean actor coming out? | brie larson, captain marvel 2 release date | dramas

The gallant of “What’s up with Secretary Kim? Y “Fight for my way” will debut in Hollywood. Park Seo Joon has been officially confirmed as an actor for The Marvels, which is being described as “his first appearance in the Marvel universe.” His face was presented along with other cast stars at the 2022 Disney conference in Singapore.

