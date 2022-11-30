Park Seo Joon confirmed in The Marvels, when is the movie with the Korean actor coming out? | brie larson, captain marvel 2 release date | dramas

The gallant of “What’s up with Secretary Kim? Y “Fight for my way” will debut in Hollywood. Park Seo Joon has been officially confirmed as an actor for The Marvels, which is being described as “his first appearance in the Marvel universe.” His face was presented along with other cast stars at the 2022 Disney conference in Singapore.

The event was held on November 30 and coincided with the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Walt Disney Company. During the expo, content produced in the Asia-Pacific region was revealed.

“The Marvels” with Park Seo Joon

Although it was an open secret, this is the first time Park Seo Joon’s face has been officially mentioned along with actors Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Park Seo Joon in The Marvels. Photo: diffusion

The Korean actor will make his Hollywood debut in the superhero movie and filmed for it in 2021. His character has not been mentioned yet; however, fans are speculating that he could be Amadeus Cho.

With an 11-year career in television, Park is one of the most popular leading men in the world of k-dramas. His latest TV project of his was “Itaewon class,” which was a viral hit in 2020. The actor also made a cameo appearance in the Oscar-winning “Parasite.”

Park Seo Joon in a scene from The Divine Fury. Photo: Naver

It should be noted that Park is the third Korean actor to participate in the Marvel franchise. The first artist was Claudia Kim in “Avengers: age of ultron”. Meanwhile, Ma Dong Seok played the hero of “Eternals.”

“The Marvels” or “Captain Marvel 2” will be released in the summer of 2023, exactly in July, according to information from the conference. Previously, the Variety media had advanced the date change to the 28th of that month.