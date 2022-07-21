Park Seo-Joon could be the Kree Noh-Varr in The Marvels

After the premiere of Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan’s next project in the MCU for now is The Marvels, a sequel to Captain Marvel. The film will be directed by Nia DaCosta, a director who did a great job on Candyman, starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and obviously Iman Vellani. However, they are not the only cast members, Zawe Ashton is the antagonist of the film and the South Korean Park Seo-Joon, who many will remember for his role in Parasite.

Although the role of Ashton is not known for sure, at the moment the role of Seo-Joon has begun to be speculated, which could suggest that Marvel Studios plans to continue exploring the wide range of characters in the world that surrounds Carol. Danvers in the comics. This role could also lead us to believe that Park could have a long way to go in this universe.

Park Seo-Joon could be Noh-Varr in The Marvels

According to new information that is coming out around the film due to the end of Ms. Marvel, it was learned that the role of the actor would be that of Noh-Varr, a very important Kree in the stories of the new millennium of comics. Especially in Secret Invansion, a story that is curiously being adapted into a series format, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn and Emilia Clarke.

Noh-Vaar in the comics

In the comics he is also called Marvel Boy, being the central axis of a story created by Grant Morrison and JG Jones in the year 2000. He has worn the mantle of Captain Marvel in his stay in the Dark Avengers, after the events in the invasion Skrull to earth. The Guardians of the Galaxy or the renowned Young Avengers are two other emblematic groups of which he has been a member throughout his history.

What could be his role in the film?

During one opportunity, Noh-Varr due to his intellect with the weapons and technology of his people, was provided by the Kree with the famous Nega-Bands. In the comics, they are artifacts used by the original Captain Marvel and Rick Jones, who mostly used them to trade places.

Interestingly, we’ve seen a similar interaction recently in the MCU, obviously referring to the post-credits scene of the recent Disney Plus series. Where both Carol and Kamala have been confirmed to swap positions, then we could see if the bracelets are actually Nega-Bands.

Captain Marvel in the post-credits scene of Ms. Marvel

For now we can take it as a rumor, but let’s wait to see if this information can be confirmed during the San Diego Comic Con.

And good reader, Do you think Park Seo-joon is playing Noh-Varr in The Marvels?

