“Parked in a religion that does not warm the heart”, earthquake in the Vatican – Libero Quotidiano





A sentence that is making a lot of discussion the one, very harsh, pronounced by Pope francesco during the homily of the Epiphany. A phrase he focuses on The paper, who dedicates a comment to what happened. “When you least expect it, Pope Francis takes the opportunity to give another lash to the Church a little inward-looking, not very dynamic and even less missionary in the highest sense of the term”, recalls the newspaper directed by Claudio Cerasa.



Videos on this topic

“At what point are we on the journey of faith?”, The Pontiff asked in front of cardinals and bishops gathered in the Vatican basilica. “We haven’t been stuck for too long, parked inside a conventional religion, exterior, formal, which no longer warms the heart and changes life? Do our words and our rites trigger in people’s hearts the desire to move towards God or are they ‘dead language’, which speaks only of itself and itself? It is sad when a community of believers no longer desires and, tired, drags on in managing things “, said Pope Francis.





As mentioned, those of the Pontiff were very harsh, heavy, very tough words. Indeed, Bergoglio denounces “clerical functionalism” and he attributes it to the “crisis of faith in our life and in our societies”. A crisis which, as Il Foglio points out, “also has to do with the disappearance of the desire for God”, with “the sleep of the spirit”. The result, he added, are “closed people, closed bishops, closed priests, closed consecrated persons”. Words that, it goes without saying, are raising more than a doubt, more than a question and more than a controversy in the Vatican.