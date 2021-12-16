Parker Solar Probe has entered the solar atmosphere

For the first time in the history of space exploration, a probe crossed the outer part of the Sun’s atmosphere, touching material in direct contact with our star. The crossing by NASA’s Parker Solar Probe (PSP) took place last April, but the researchers have only now been able to confirm it thanks to the analysis of the data collected by the spacecraft, launched three years ago precisely in order to study better. the Sun, the main energy source of our solar system.

Being able to get so close to the Sun, at least in astronomical terms, PSP makes it possible to analyze many characteristics of our star and the solar wind, the powerful flow of particles that also reaches the Earth and influences its magnetic field. With the steps taken and future ones, ever closer, the probe will be able to collect valuable data on the magnetic field of the corona, the external solar atmosphere.

Sun

The Sun is nearly 1.4 million kilometers in diameter, more than a hundred times that of the Earth, and a mass that alone equates to 99.86 percent of the entire mass of the solar system.

Every second, 600 million tons of hydrogen melt into helium in its core, releasing large amounts of energy that made our existence possible. The process will last for a few billion years, then the Sun will gradually become less stable (red giant) and larger and then shrink, exhausting all thermonuclear processes. Its outermost parts will form a planetary nebula, while the innermost parts will collapse on themselves forming a white dwarf, which will continue to cool for hundreds of billions of years, eventually becoming a black dwarf.

Quick steps

Parker Solar Probe therefore has a good deal of time to make its observations before the Sun changes, but it still has to do it quickly with very fast close passes, to avoid taking excessive damage in its encounters with the star.

Depending on the orbital periods, the probe can in fact reach speeds of up to 800 thousand kilometers per hour and withstand temperatures of up to 1,000 ° C, thanks to a particular heat shield that protects its instruments from the great heat dispersed by the Sun.

Limits

Even if it is not as solid as the surface of the Earth, the Sun still has an extremely hot atmosphere, made up of particles that remain bound to the star thanks to its strong gravity and its intense magnetic fields. Heat and pressure cause some of this material to be pushed further and further away from the Sun, to a point where gravity and magnetic fields are too weak to hold it. Conventionally this point is defined as the boundary line between the solar atmosphere and the start of the solar wind.

The material that manages to cross this boundary becomes in fact solar wind, which in a certain sense extends the magnetic field of the Sun for hundreds of millions of kilometers into deep space. The process is irreversible and many of its dynamics are not yet fully known.

Until now, the research groups were not even sure where exactly the boundary between the two areas was. Observations and studies on the corona had led to the hypothesis that it was located between 7 and 14 million kilometers. In its most recent passages, PSP had repeatedly crossed the threshold of 14 million kilometers, equal to about 20 solar rays and 90 percent of the distance of the Earth from the Sun. It was therefore likely that it had begun to cross the border area, but it took some time for NASA experts to verify this.

On April 29, the probe had made its eighth close pass, collecting data on particular conditions of the magnetic field and particles attributable to the crossing of the threshold for the first time, and the consequent entry of PSP into the solar atmosphere. The transition occurred when the probe was about 13 million kilometers from the Sun’s surface (photosphere).

Research

The results of the close transition were recently published in the scientific journal Physical Review Letters and they are one of the most important developments in recent history linked to the study of our star. For the mission, it was only a matter of time, but the news that the entrance had already taken place in April still aroused a lot of enthusiasm, also because it seems to say something about the characteristics of the border between the two areas.

During its close passage, in fact, PSP entered and exited the crown several times, confirming the hypotheses formulated in the past by some research groups: the border line is not homogeneous and perfectly spherical, it has jagged edges with protuberances and recesses. The study of the latter should offer important new elements to deepen some knowledge about the solar wind and the various ways in which it affects the magnetic field of the Earth.

Voyage

Over the next few years, Parker Solar Probe will continue to get closer to the Sun, thanks to the increasingly narrow orbits it will perform around our Star. NASA plans to bring the probe closer to 6 million kilometers from the photosphere, pushing a man-made object into one of the most inhospitable places in our entire solar system. The next close transition will take place as early as January, but it will take a few years for the closer ones to occur.

The research groups are also confident of finding answers to some of the unsolved problems related to the crown. The surface temperature of the Sun is about 6,000 ° C, but if you move away through the corona you will reach temperatures of several million degrees Celsius. Not all the dynamics that lead to such a marked difference in temperature are known, as are those related to the solar wind, made up of various charged particles (electrons, protons and heavy ions).

When the solar wind reaches the Earth, the traces of the phenomena that caused its formation and evolution are now lost, and this makes the study of the phenomenon very difficult. By wandering around the area where everything happens, just before the solar wind sets off on its interplanetary journey, Parker Solar Probe could collect important data to understand more about the solar wind and the risks it sometimes entails for our planet.