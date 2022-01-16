parking, bike sharing and car charging

VAST. The new McDonald’s on the Istonienese ring road was inaugurated this morning in the presence of many citizens. A new structure, blessed by Don Gianni Sciorra, episcopal vicar of the Diocese of Chieti-Vasto, at the forefront, environmentally friendly, eco-sustainable and which reflects the criteria of digitization.

“I thank Angelo Salvatore licensee of McDonald’s for this new opening. For us it represents a further sign of closeness to our community in terms of services offered to the city”, said the mayor. Francesco Menna who underlined that the new McDonald’s has been built in an expanding area which, thanks to the new refreshment point, urban redevelopment.

“An offer that is in line with the principles of the right to the environment and health and the principle of intergenerational equity. A world that of McDonald’s that guarantees cooperation, integration, collaboration as well as the meeting of the elderly with young people, grandchildren with grandparents. But McDonald’s is also a food offer linked to quality “, continued and concluded Menna, who highlighted the great and strong attachment of Angelo Salvatore and the McDonald’s” family “to the principles, values ​​and ideals of solidarity . “I have always been contacted several times, especially in these pandemic months, by Angelo and his staff to allocate hot meals to the needy”.

“It is a dream come true” explained Angelo Salvatore who thanked the Municipality of Vasto and the workers who “worked tirelessly for 32 days even in the rain to arrive today at this beautiful day of celebration”. Thanks also went to the employees, the supervisor, the Human Resources Director and the cleaning company.

There are many new features of the new McDonald’s compared to the previous point in via Bachelet: over 200 seats between inside and outside with the possibility of takeaway through different ways such as the McDrive lane that will allow you to order, pay and receive the order directly from your car . Then there is the McCafé space in addition to the outdoor play area for children. And then again the ordering that can be done autonomously at the digital self service Kiosks.

Thanks to the investment made, public parking lots, a bike sharing area and car charging stations were also created.