Parking, the most feared is the one in reverse. How to do it right – Corriere.it

Parking the car in reverse: the most complicated maneuver, but also the most common. This is why it must be learned well. Paying attention to what the law says, but also to make the right use of the technology on the car

Knowing parking in reverse is one of the requirements that the employees of the Amazon plant in Castelguglielmo, Rovigo must have today. This is not, of course, a sadistic test of dexterity as an end in itself, but a way to protect the safety of the 1200 employees who reach their workplace every day by car and find themselves parked in the large open space at the same time. to the right of the factory. an interesting case: there is an equal arrangement for all and, in this way, confusion is avoided, he comments Emilio Patella, National Secretary of Unasca Autoscuole. The correct motivation is aimed at restarting after work: parking in reverse requires a series of operations that are a little more complex than doing it in a straight line. If you do it at the end of your shift, at a time when you are tired and overloaded with emotions, cognitions and thoughts, it could also cause an accident. If when I have to leave I have the vehicle already in position to get out, I just have to worry about looking left and right so that no one arrives.

Especially where there are tight spaces, in cities, the biggest problem of parking is finding it. And then carrying out a maneuver in often uncomfortable conditions – there is little space, there are vehicles arriving all the time – increases the stress load. The first thing to do would be to choose, where possible, an adequate space to carry out the maneuver which should in any case be carried out following the general principle of not causing danger and obstructing traffic. On the street, parking is almost always done in reverse, because it takes up less space when carrying out the maneuver than forwards. We take up less space because the steering wheels are the ones in front, but in reality the pivot on which the vehicle moves are the rear wheels. Some vehicles today have rear steering wheels and this makes maneuvering much easier.

The perfect reverse parking how do you do it?

Once approached, it is essential to look very closely behind. But that’s not all: it is also necessary to look to the front and, while carrying out the maneuver, to look at the left corner in front of the vehicle, so that it does not invade the opposite direction of traffic. The basic rule that we teach in driving school, and which require the exam, is that as far as possible it is necessary to take advantage of direct vision, rotating the torso and turning the head. It is true that we have rear-view mirrors and we have to use them, but with the mirror we have a reflected vision that is not as real as the one we have when looking directly. Often then the mirrors are oriented in such a way as not to give us a complete view. Once we have entered the space we have chosen, we must counter-steer, straighten the wheels and not stay too attached to the vehicle in front, which otherwise cannot get out. The last precaution that should not be underestimated be careful when getting out of the car: once we have done the parking, turned off the engine, engaged the handbrake, we must be very careful to open the door. Today we have a very intense circulation and a large number of bicycles, scooters and silent vehicles: dangerous situations can be created. Tip: In addition to looking at the mirror, turn your head well to the left. Even in driving school we teach not to open the door with the left hand, but with the right: in this way we must necessarily rotate the torso and turn the head to look.

What are the other types of parking that we can perform?

The one that does not involve difficulties the straight one, but large spaces are required. In some situations, in some supermarkets or equipped spaces, we can have the so-called herringbone car parks, at an angle. These are normally quite simple and are done in a straight line, turning left or right. General rule: on the two-way street, parking must always be done on the right, never on the left, because it is dangerous and we are liable to sanctions. On the left side only possible if expressly indicated, or on one-way streets.

Does technology now also make parking easier?

Cameras, parking sensors must help us, but they cannot replace us. We must always watch and pay attention. Cameras are very useful when we have a bulky vehicle, a vehicle with poor visibility, or even for older people who have problems with neck stiffness and movement. Sensors are useful because they detect when we are approaching the obstacle: they too should be used as an aid. The main advice is always to be present and have the situation under control. Very often it is trivialized by saying that all adas are important and facilitate driving. Not true: they facilitate it if you acquire the tool well, because otherwise it is much more spontaneous to do the things we have been used to. Driving something artificial, which we have acquired with a series of automatisms, if I introduce new systems I create problems. Hence, one would have to do a lot of practice on adas before mastering them.