Parking will no longer be a problem with the mobility of the future

In the future, the massive use of self-driving vehicles will solve the problem of parking and lack of space in the city. This is the opinion of Andreas Knie, professor and expert on the topic of transport who, on the occasion of the presentation of a research promoted by Volkswagen AG, spoke about mobility of the future in these terms.

Professor of Sociology at the Technical University of Berlin and former Director of the Innovation Center for Mobility and Social Change, Knie explained how, in his opinion, the mobility of the future will allow urban realities to make distribution, use and impact of different means of transport. “If we consider a city like Berlin, cars are currently responsible for more than 40% of the traffic and occupy 80% of the space. The rest is divided between buses, trains, bicycles and pedestrians. “

How to solve the problem? With the mobility of the future, which will increasingly be based on autonomous driving according to Knie: “Autonomous driving will make parked cars disappear. The vehicles will stop only to pick up or drop off passengers, who will have called them with their smartphones before leaving the house. These robotic shuttles (for example the driverless taxi service in China) will take us wherever we want to go, alone or together with other people. For this reason, there will no longer be any need to leave parked cars, freeing up precious space for other transport systems as well ”.

Let’s face it, it is not really so immediate to imagine such a scenario for the layman, coming and finding ourselves in a scenario in which classic cars are the absolutely dominant means of transport both in the city and outside. But digitalization and automation will be increasingly dominant over the years, and the most modern and avant-garde cars (these are the 5 levels of autonomous driving), or simply the technological equipment with which we interface every day, are spies. .

In the opinion of Professor Knie, the commitment of public transport companies to make themselves more flexible, perhaps in favor of becoming part of one ideal app where you can choose the preferred supplier with which to book cars, bicycles, buses and so on. Therefore flexibility and adaptation will be necessary to face the new challenges that the mobility of the future will pose, both to companies and to people.