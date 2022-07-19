News

Parkland shooting: Trial begins to sentence Nikolas Cruz to death or life in prison

  BBC News World
  • BBC News World

Nikolas Cruz on trial in Fort Lauderdale

Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to all charges last year.

Death penalty or life imprisonment. The jury will decide between these two options for the man who killed 17 people at his old Florida high school four years ago.

The trial of Nikolas Cruz, 23, whose criminal phase began this Monday in Fort Lauderdale (Florida), is expected to last between four and six months, and will be televised.

Cruz pleaded guilty last year to 17 counts of first degree murder for the Parkland shooting on Valentine’s Day 2018.

Prosecutors are calling for the death penalty, while defense attorneys are seeking life in prison without parole.

