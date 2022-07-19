Parkland shooting: Trial begins to sentence Nikolas Cruz to death or life in prison

Drafting

image source, Getty Images Caption, Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to all charges last year.

Death penalty or life imprisonment. The jury will decide between these two options for the man who killed 17 people at his old Florida high school four years ago.

The trial of Nikolas Cruz, 23, whose criminal phase began this Monday in Fort Lauderdale (Florida), is expected to last between four and six months, and will be televised.

Cruz pleaded guilty last year to 17 counts of first degree murder for the Parkland shooting on Valentine’s Day 2018.

Prosecutors are calling for the death penalty, while defense attorneys are seeking life in prison without parole.

The trial is expected to arouse strong expectations as it is an unusual process, since in most mass shootings their perpetrators end up committing suicide or dying at the hands of the police.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Fred Guttenberg lost his daughter Jaime in the 2018 attack.

The high school shooting Marjory StonemanDouglas of February 14, 2018 also has the sad record of being the deadliest of those that have come before a jury in the United States.

Dismay in the room

When prosecutors issued their opening statement Monday, many in the packed courtroom were visibly emotional.

Some families affected by the attack have come out publicly in favor of the death sentence.

Attendees listened intently, some of them in tears, as lead prosecutor Michael Satz recounted the details of the shooting.

He named each person who was shot or injured, and one woman walked out of the courtroom in tears.

Satz promised to prove to the court that the murders had been “cold, calculated and premeditated“.

He recounted how the shooter, then 19, had promised to become the “next school shooter” in a video filmed days earlier.

“I’m going to talk to you about the unspeakable; about the systematic, planned and targeted murder by the accused,” he said.

In a rare decision, the defense team has opted not to make its opening statement until evidence is presented.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Family members reacted with dismay to the presentation of images and audio in the courtroom.

When footage of the incident was first shown in the courtroom, one aggrieved mother covered her ears and another doubled over, sobbing loudly.

Someone in the room yelled, “Turn it off!” while an audio track was playing.

The defendant, who was wearing a dark sweater and a black face mask, was looking at his notepad, occasionally scribbling on it and turning back to his attorneys.

More than four years have passed since he stormed the Stoneman Douglas building – a center from which he had been expelled – with more than 300 cartridges of ammunition

murdered 14 students between 14 and 18 years oldand three teachers aged 35, 37 and 49.

Prosecutors will try to present evidence of the brutal circumstances of the attack, the so-called aggravating factors, to influence jurors.

They will detail the stories of those killed and those who were injured, using hundreds of photos and new videos.

For its part, the defense is expected to allude to so-called mitigating factors to argue that life imprisonment is an appropriate punishment.

Those will include his education, the alleged sexual abuse he suffered as a child, and mental health issues.

Legal complications and the coronavirus pandemic have repeatedly delayed the trial, with jury selection taking three months.