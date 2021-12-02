Parma – Brescia: 0-1 Serie B 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Thank you for following the live broadcast of PARMA-BRESCIA 0-1 with us, see you in the next round of Serie BKT.19:57

Brescia succeeds in the coup at Parma, after the defeat in Pisa, and wins by measure by taking the victory and the top of the standings by overtaking Lecce and Pisa. Andrea Cistana’s header decides in the seventh minute on a perfect cross from Pajac. Parma went close to equalizing with Man in the 21st minute, but the Crusader striker’s shot was deflected by Joronen. Brunetta then tries in the 77th minute on a free kick, but still the goalkeeper of the Rondinelle to save in diving. Nothing to do for Iachini’s Parma stopped at 18 points.19:57

90 ‘+ 4’ End of the match of PARMA-BRESCIA 0-1. Three points and head of the standings for Inzaghi’s team.19:53

90 ‘+ 3’ WARNED Joronen! The referee penalizes the Brescia goalkeeper with a yellow card for wasting time.19:58

90 ‘+ 1’ PARMA OPPORTUNITY! Iachini’s team wastes: Felix Correia frees himself on the left putting on the near post for English who, with his back to the goal, serves on the unloading from behind Tutino who hits the ball badly and pulls slowly with Joronen who blocks.19:50

90 ‘ Referee Cosso grants 4 minutes of recovery.19:49

90 ‘ Moreo goes out, Bajić enters. Fourth substitution for Brescia.19:48

87 ‘ Both Iachini and Inzaghi scurry on the bench, one looking for a draw the other intending to bring home the three points to become first in the standings.19:48

83 ‘ Vázquez exits, Tutino enters. Fifth and final change for Parma.19:42

82 ‘ BRESCIA OPPORTUNITY! Inzaghi’s team responds with a precise corner in the center for Cistana’s header, but this time the defender finds Buffon blocking the ball.19:41

80 ‘ PARMA OPPORTUNITY! Cross from the left for Inglese who heads the far post sending Parma close to a draw.19:40

78 ‘ WARNINGS Vázquez! Parma’s number 10 slips over Bertagnoli and is punished with a yellow card.19:37

77 ‘ PARMA OPPORTUNITY! On the free kick goes the same Brunetta who pulls over the barrier to the right of Joronen with the Brescia goalkeeper who dives for a corner.19:37

76 ‘ WARNED Moreo! Do it from behind by the Brescia forward on Brunetta.19:35

75 ‘ Tramoni exits, Palacio enters. Fourth substitution for Parma.19:33

75 ‘ Pajač exits, Mangraviti enters. Third substitution for Brescia.19:33

72 ‘ Del Prato exits, Félix Correia enters. Fourth substitution for Parma.19:31

70 ‘ Pajac is still dangerous with a shot from distance that Danilo deflects in a corner kick.19:29

68 ‘ BRESCIA OPPORTUNITY! On the corner Buffon came out imperfect who serves first Pajac for the countered shot where Bertagnoli arrives who concludes with the rejected corner of the defense.19:28

66 ‘ Game that has turned on in intensity, but both teams are unable to favor their offensive maneuver. Parma holds possession and looks for the equalizer.19:25

64 ‘ Léris comes out, Špalek enters. Second substitution for Brescia.19:23

64 ‘ Van de Looi exits, Cavion enters. First substitution for Brescia.19:23

60 ‘ Man exits, Benedyczak enters. Third substitution for Parma.19:19

60 ‘ Busi goes out, Iacoponi enters. Second substitution for Parma.19:19

58 ‘ PARMA OPPORTUNITY! Busi crosses from the right to look for English who in a quick turn, however, sends high above Joronen’s goal.19:18

56 ‘ WARNED Pajač! Yellow for simulation of the Brescia player who lets himself go into the opponent’s penalty area.19:15

54 ‘ BRESCIA OPPORTUNITY! Great work of Leris on the right who gets rid of an opponent then puts in the middle rasottera for Tramoni who shoots first intention, but finds Buffon who rejects diving on the post and for a corner.19:14

52 ‘ Parma is still dangerous with English who tries to turn around in the middle of the Brescia area, but is closed, then Man arrives who tries to finish, always retorted by Cistana.19:11

48 ‘ Inglese manages to steal the ball from a Brescia defender to enter the area, but the PRMA striker fails to serve Man at the near post which is anticipated by the defense of the Rondinelle.19:07

45 ‘ The second half of PARMA-BRESCIA 0-1 begins. First ball played by the hosts.19:05

45 ‘ Schiattarella comes out, Jurić enters. First substitution for Parma.19:05

Inzaghi can be satisfied, given that his team is in the lead and has resisted the constant attacks of Parma who were looking for an equalizer. Brescia, a few minutes from the end of the first half, was also about to double.18:54

The first at Iachini’s home starts immediately uphill with the goal immediately after only seven minutes. Parma was good at reacting, but was unable to find an equalizer, giving Brescia a few too many restarts, who had the opportunity to double.18:53

A very fast-paced game that is released immediately with Cistana’s goal in the seventh minute for Brescia. Parma immediately seeks the reaction and in the 19 ‘almost equalizes with Vazquez who with a cross-shot was about to serve Cobbaut close to the door, but the ball comes out a little, after two minutes Man tries, but Joronen tells him say no with a great save. At 41 ‘Brescia have the opportunity to double: first Leris hits the intersection of the posts, then Bertagnoli, on the rebound, engages Buffon in diving and on the last rejected Leris sends high.19:15

45 ‘+ 2’ First half of PARMA-BRESCIA 0-1. Inzaghi’s team in the lead at the Tardini.18:49

45 ‘+ 1’ Parma again with Vazquez who finds a central opening and shoots from the left with the ball that ends up high above Joronen’s goal.18:47

45 ‘ Referee Cosso grants 2 minutes of recovery.18:47

44 ‘ Vazquez’s header with Del Prato’s side for English who fails to reach the ball because he was anticipated by Joronen’s direct exit.18:46

41 ‘ TRIPLE OPPORTUNITY BRESCIA! Leris brings the ball forward on the right side, lets go the strong shot that is printed on the intersection of the poles, then is picked up by Bertagnoli who coordinates for the conclusion with Buffon who parries in diving and rejects again on Leris who, this time , ships high.19:15

40 ‘ Parma still maneuver forward to look for the offensive flicker, but a cross from Busi from the right goes out on the bottom. The hosts are making a lot of movement with Brescia resisting.18:41

35 ‘ Game stopped due to physical problems in the calf encountered by Rocca, second assistant to the referee. Referee Cosso invited the Parma medical staff to assist Rocca. The linesman now continues the race without problems.18:41

32 ‘ Match without pauses because the two teams are running a lot, Parma always under pressure, but Iachini’s team finds a Brescia always well deployed.18:35

28 ‘ WARNED van de Looi! Foul by the Brescia player on Vazquez.18:34

24 ‘ Game rhythm that has risen with Parma looking for and wanting a draw.18:28

21 ‘ PARMA OPPORTUNITY! Bravissimo Man to receive a long pass, the crusader striker is good at controlling and turning around for the shot, finding a great response from Joronen who smashed the ball away in a dive.18:24

19 ‘ PARMA OPPORTUNITY! Iachini’s team is very close to a draw: Joronen outgoing serves Vazquez at the far post looking for a precise cross on the other post for Cobbaut who, two steps away, fails to impact the ball for the goal.18:21

18 ‘ PARMA OPPORTUNITY! Pass from the right to Vazquez on the trocar that goes directly to the shot towards the goal deflected by the defense of Brescia in a corner.18:20

15 ‘ Corner Brescia: cross around the center for Chancellor’s header that ends very high on Buffon’s goal.18:17

13 ‘ Brescia again with a free-kick from distance on the left with the cross to look for Bisoli, the Parma defense put in a corner.18:15

10 ‘ Parma tries to regroup after conceding goals in the first minutes, Iachini’s team tries to raise their center of gravity, but the pressure from Brescia is constant.18:12

7 ‘ GOAL! Parma 0-1 BRESCIA. Network of Andrea Cistana. Perfect scheme on the corner kick, still with a short exchange near the flag with Pajac who finds an excellent cross at the far post where Cistana stands with his head crossing on the opposite post for the advantage of Brescia. Look at the player’s profile Andrea Cistana18:10

4 ‘ BRESCIA OPPORTUNITY! Short corner beaten by Bertagnoli, on the left, serving Tramoni, the player widens and pulls right around, finding the deviation with Buffon’s punches.18:07

3 ‘ Brescia starts with the right sprint and has been in possession since the game began. Inzaghi’s men make a lot of movement to trigger the offensive phase.18:05

1 ‘ First half of PARMA-BRESCIA. The referee Francesco Cosso of the AIA section of Reggio Calabria directs the challenge.18:02

After the defeat against Pisa, Inzaghi returns to the back four with Cistana-Chancellor central couple. Moreo the attacking terminal in place of the Bajic-Palacio duo, the striker will be supported behind by Leris and Tramoni from the first minute.17:48

Iachini launches Man in attack from the first minute alongside Inglese, while Brunetta and Busi will be the owners in midfield.17:45

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS. 4-3-2-1 for Brescia: Joronen; Mateju, Cistana, Chancellor, Pajac; Bisoli, van de Looi; Bertagnoli; Leris, Tramoni; Moreo. Available: Perilli, Linner, Mangraviti, Huard, Papetti, Cavion, Jagiello, Spalek, Olzer, Aye, Bajic, Palacio.17:42

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS. 3-5-2 for Parma: Buffon; Osorio, Danilo, Cobbaut; Busi, Vazquez, Brunetta, Schiattarella, Del Prato; Man, English. Available: Colombi, Turk, Circati, Traore, Juric, Ankrah, Sohm, Bonny, Tutino, Correia, Iacoponi, Benedyczak.17:41

A real big league match between the two teams even if Parma are fourteenth at just 18 points and have recently changed coach with Iachini who took over from Maresca. Brescia seeks victory to climb alone to the top of the standings and overtake Lecce and Pisa again.17:38

Everything is ready at the Tardini for the Parma-Brescia match, valid for the 15th day of Serie BKT.17:36