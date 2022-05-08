Parma ignites for Adrian Bernabé, left-hander trained at Barca’s La Masia and shaped by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

Relegated last season, Parma will not make the lift. The partners of Gianluigi Bufffon, weighed down by four consecutive matches without a win at the end of April, point to a sad 14th place in the Serie B standings after 37 days. And yet, in the heart of March, the Parmesans had regained hope after a series of 9 matches without defeat (4 wins, 5 draws).

What’s next after this ad

This series, Adrian Bernabé (20 years old) had no stranger to it. The Spanish midfielder has just had 15 starts since February, he who, hampered by a heart problem at the start of the season, had not yet played since his arrival last summer, free, from of Manchester City. And the least we can say is that its impact is significant, with already 5 achievements on the clock. For example, he remains on two consecutive doubles, against Cosenza (1-3) and Como (4-3).

Already compared to Lionel Messi!

In Cosenza, one of his goals, a technical slalom, with three defenders eliminated, and a cross shot from the right to conclude, was compared to the brilliant arabesques of a certain Lionel Messi, trained like him at La Masia, at FC Barcelona. “A goal à la Messi”soberly summarizes The Gazzetta of Parma. His two free kicks against Como reminded the style of Andrea Pirlo, specialist in the field and former local glory, to the following journalists of the club. “Bernabé disguises himself this time as Pirlo”, launches the same local daily. Two technical exploits which earned him the title of player of the 34th day.

The former Spanish U17 international (3 selections) therefore sees his career finally take off, he who had only been entitled to 5 small appearances in the English League Cup under the orders of Pep Guardiola. Very successful with the Skyblues U23s (54 matches, 11 goals and 16 assists), this left-hander, capable of playing in several positions (side, torchbearer, leader), almost returned to FC Barcelona last summer. But he had followed Enzo Maresca, his coach with the Mancunian U23s, in Parma. And if Maresca has since been fired, Adrian Bernabé has obviously done well.