Parma is the province where people spend the most in Italy for bubbles

Parma is the Italian province where the most bubbles are bought. In Italy Prosecco beats champagne 10 to 6 when you look at the top 20 of the most purchased bubbles in Italy. The result emerges from an analysis by Everli, the online shopping marketplace, on the habits and preferences of Italians in terms of bubbles, bitters and liqueurs and on purchases made on the site and via app during the latest holidays.

The analysis shows that three Trentino Alto Adige sparkling wines also emerge. Franciacorta is the most purchased product of the sparkling wine category for the past holidays «despite being little represented in the top 20, with only one item». The Italian region that more than others appreciates the “bubbles” is Lombardy, with 4 provinces in the top 10 of those where you spend the most, specifically Cremona (in 3 position), Lecco (6), Como (7) and Bergamo (10). Parma, L’Aquila and Cremona are the three Italian provinces where you spend the most for the beloved bubbles.

In 2020, in the month of December alone, 11,000 liters of bubbles were purchased – reports Everli. According to data from Everli, the analysts record that regardless of the chosen drink, the spending of the beverage of the Italian parties is carried out fairly under date: the week during which the largest number of bottles (sparkling wines, bitters or liqueurs) is in fact the one before Christmas, while the peak of spending is recorded in the week of December 25th. To close lunches and dinners, on the tricolor tables there are more bitters and grappas than liqueurs and creams. Lecco is the province where people spend the most for “l’ammazzacaffè”, first of all for the grappa and bitters category, and for liqueurs.