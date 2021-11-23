Parma, Maresca exonerated: Iachini is official in his place. The news about the coach
Change on the bench for the Parma. After the draw against Cosenza, in fact, the Emilian club decided to sack Enzo Maresca. The decision was made official by the club with a press release published on its website: “Parma Calcio 1913 announces that he has relieved Enzo Maresca from the position of coach of the First Team. President Kyle Krause and the Crusader leadership wish to express their utmost gratitude to Enzo and his staff for the commitment and professionalism shown since the day of their arrival. Best wishes to Maresca and his staff for the continuation of their career. “The coach pays for a performance below expectations: 17 points in 13 matches and just three points ahead of the playout zone. Too little for Parma who He will give a new boost to his ambitions with a new manager. The goal, on the other hand, is clear: return immediately to Serie A.
The arrival of Beppe Iachini is official
To attempt the comeback, Parma decided to rely on a specialist such as Beppe Iachini. Parts they found an agreement and the coach signed a one and a half year contract. Iachini, fresh from his experience with Fiorentina, boasts in his career four promotions from B to A with Chievo, Brescia, Sampdoria and Palermo. For Iachini this is a return to Serie B seven years after winning the championship with Palermo. In the category he collected 311 benches with 137 wins, 91 draws and 83 defeats. The Gialloblù club itself made official the engagement of the new coach through an official statement: “Parma Calcio 1913 announces that Giuseppe Iachini is the new Crusader coach. Iachini as a footballer played in Serie A, Serie B and Serie C1. After leaving football, he began his career on the bench, covering the role of coach in Cesena, Vicenza, Piacenza, Chievo, Brescia, Sampdoria, Siena, Palermo, Udinese, Sassuolo, Empoli and Fiorentina. To Beppe, from President Kyle Krause and all Parma Calcio 1913, best wishes for this new experience.“.