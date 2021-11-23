Parma, Maresca exonerated: Iachini is official in his place. The news about the coach

Change on the bench for the Parma. After the draw against Cosenza, in fact, the Emilian club decided to sack Enzo Maresca. The decision was made official by the club with a press release published on its website: “Parma Calcio 1913 announces that he has relieved Enzo Maresca from the position of coach of the First Team. President Kyle Krause and the Crusader leadership wish to express their utmost gratitude to Enzo and his staff for the commitment and professionalism shown since the day of their arrival. Best wishes to Maresca and his staff for the continuation of their career. “The coach pays for a performance below expectations: 17 points in 13 matches and just three points ahead of the playout zone. Too little for Parma who He will give a new boost to his ambitions with a new manager. The goal, on the other hand, is clear: return immediately to Serie A.