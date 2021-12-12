Parma – Perugia: 1-1 Serie B 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Thank you for following the live broadcast of this match with us, see you in the next Serie B round!15:54

A point each that leads Parma to postpone the appointment with the victory again. The Emilians hook up to 20 points, while Perugia reaches 26 points.15:54

A match that has lived through moments ends in a draw. Parma got off to a better start with English, at the beginning of the second half Perugia immediately found a draw with Sgarbi, then the game dropped in intensity as the minutes went by.15:52

90 ‘+ 5’ End of the game: PARMA 1-1 PERUGIA.15:52

90 ‘+ 2’ Nervousness at the end of the match, Iachini expelled from the bench.15:50

90 ‘ There will be 4 minutes of recovery.15:48

90 ‘ Substitution in Perugia, Murano takes the place of Matos.15:48

87 ‘ Corner kick for Perugia, cross in Burrai area, careful defense of Parma.15:44

83 ‘ In Perugia in Zanandrea for Sgarbi.15:41

80 ‘ Parma close to scoring! Chichizola saves twice, first on a cross from Vasquez, then on a turn from Correia.15:39

78 ‘ Game decreased in intensity at this stage.15:35

76 ‘ Man enters Parma for Rispoli.15:34

76 ‘ Substitution Enrico Del Prato Félix Alexandre Andrade Sanches Correia15:33

72 ‘ Curado for Rosi also comes out.15:30

72 ‘ Substitution in Perugia, Vanbaleghem enters for Lisi.15:29

71 ‘ Punishment for Perugia, Burrai kicks from thirty meters, Buffon ball to the left.15:28

66 ‘ Curado is shown a yellow card for an unb foul on Benedyczak.15:24

64 ‘ In Parma in Juric for Schiattarella.15:41

64 ‘ Delprato tries from a distance, a conclusion abundantly high above the crossbar.15:21

61 ‘ A penalty kick in motion for English, who kicks first but too central to worry Chichizola.15:18

58 ‘ Substitution in Parma, in Benedyczak for Tutino.15:17

55 ‘ Yellow card for Del Prato, handball.15:12

51 ‘ Punishment Parma, try the Vasquez scheme with the left, but the Perugian defense is not surprised.15:09

50 ‘ Yellow card for Burrai, foul on Schiattarella on the edge of the area.15:07

48 ‘ GOAL! Parma 1-1 PERUGIA! Network of Sgarbi. Corner kick from Burrai, Sgarbi coordinates very well and stabs Buffon in the volley. Look at the player profile Filippo Sgarbi15:06

46 ‘ The second half of PARMA – PERUGIA begins.15:04

46 ‘ Substitution in Perugia, in Ferrarini for Segre.15:04

First half with few ideas but which sees the home team take the lead thanks to the goal of Inglese, able to find himself in the right place on a cross shot by Rispoli. Perugia not very incisive forward.14:47

45 ‘ End of the first half: PARMA – PERUGIA 1-0.14:47

45 ‘ Delprato’s right winger from a tight angle, Chichizola stretches out and blocks14:46

40 ‘ Game a bit nervous in the last few minutes, many fouls and cards.14:45

38 ‘ Another yellow card, this time for Sgarbi after having fouled Tutino.14:39

34 ‘ Yellow card for Sohm, Fallow on Segre in the middle of the pitch.14:35

31 ‘ Yellow card for Segre, foul on Vasquez to the limit.14:32

28 ‘ English goal but offside! Vasquez draws English between the lines, the striker anticipates the goalkeeper and bags, but Santoro stops everything for offside.14:30

27 ‘ Perugia keeps the ball rolling, but Parma keeps up well in defense.14:28

21 ‘ Parma responds with Sohm who enters the area and tries with a diagonal shot from the right. Para Chichizola.14:22

19 ‘ DE LUCA! Great work on the left of Matos who then serves a ball in the area, De Luca turns and kicks first, ball just above the crossbar.14:21

18 ‘ Punishment for Perugia from the trocar, Burrai tries the cross in the area, Buffon comes out in a safe grip.14:19

15 ‘ Perugia is now trying to regroup, but Parma is in control of the ball.14:16

11 ‘ GOAL! PARMA – Perugia 1-0! English Network. Tutino puts a low ball into the area, Rispoli’s cross shot, English is the quickest to push the ball into the net giving the home team the advantage. Look at the card of the player Roberto Inglese14:14

9 ‘ Cross in the area of ​​Falzerano, Buffon comes out safely and blocks.14:10

4 ‘ Parma in offensive projection in this start, but careful Perugian defense.14:05

1 ‘ STARTING WHISTLE OF PARMA – PERUGIA. Santoro referees.14:01

In Parma, Rispoli immediately on the pitch from the first minute, Sohm also starts the holder and wins the ballot with Juric. Forward the couple Tutino and Inglese. The same formation that beat Vicenza plays in Perugia. In attack Matos and De Luca. While the trio behind is formed by Dell’Orco, Curado and Sgarbi.13:37

PERUGIA formation (3-5-2): Chichizola – Sgarbi, Curado, Dell’Orco – Falzerano, Segre, Burrai, Kouan, Lisi – Matos, De Luca. Available: Fulignati, Moro, Rosi, Righetti, Gyabuaa, Murano, Sounas, Manneh, Vanbaleghem, Bianchimano, Ferrarini, Zanandrea.13:34

PARMA formation (3-5-2): Buffon – Osorio, Danilo, Cobbaut – Rispoli, Sohm, Schiattarella, Vazquez, Delprato – Tutino, English. Available: Colombi, Iacoponi, Juric, Benedyczak, Zagaritis, Busi, Traoré, Bonny, Circati, Ankrah, Correia, Man. 13:33

Looking at the numbers, Perugia have never lost in eight previous matches against Parma in Serie B.13:16

Parma and Perugia challenge each other, with the hosts desperate for points for a relaunch in the standings, the Umbrians, who have fallen to tenth place after the games played yesterday, will try to return to the play off zone.13:14