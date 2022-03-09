Parolin-Lavrov phone call, the Vatican calls for a stop to the attacks





Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow in 2017 – Ansa, archive

Today there was also a telephone conversation between the Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about the war in Ukraine and the serious humanitarian situation that is emerging with millions of refugees, as well as many victims.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said that “Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov” the cardinal conveyed Pope Francis’ deep concern for the ongoing war in Ukraine “and” reiterated the appeal for the attacks to cease armed, so that they ensure humanitarian corridors for civilians and rescuers, so that the violence of arms may be replaced by negotiation. In this sense, finally, the Secretary of State reaffirmed the willingness of the Holy See to do everything, to put itself at the service of this peace “.

A statement from the Moscow Foreign Ministry quoted by TASS also speaks of the meeting, according to which “the parties expressed their hope that the next round of talks between Moscow and Kiev will take place soon and that an agreement will be reached on the key issues at the heart of the crisis. Ukraine to resolve it and stop hostilities “.

“In relation to the concern expressed by Monsignor Parolin about the situation in Ukraine, Lavrov outlined to the interlocutor the Russian position on the causes and objectives of the special military operation conducted in Ukraine. Particular attention was paid to humanitarian issues in relation to the conflict, including measures to protect civilians, organize and manage humanitarian corridors and provide assistance to refugees, “the ministry’s note read.

“The parties expressed hope for the swift progress of the next round of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev and the reaching of an agreement on the solution of the key problems underlying the Ukrainian crisis in order to resolve it and stop hostilities”, the statement concluded.

Bound