Parrot 5.0 migrates its base to the stable version of Debian

parrot 5.0whose code name is Electro Ara, is already among us as the new version of the well-known distribution focused on security, which this time introduces some important changes both in its editions and at the support level.

The first thing that those responsible for the project have highlighted is the introduction of long-term support (LTS). On the other hand, we are faced with an allegedly simplified system that has been designed “taking into account the cloud and customization”offering “several container options to take advantage of powerful orchestration tools during complex pentest scenarios”.

As for the editions, Home and Security are still present, but the alternatives with KDE and XFCE are not. Instead we find a Architect edition with nothing pre-installed and which, in addition to x86 64-bit, also offers support for ARMv8 64-bit. In the experimental phase, the first version of the edition for Raspberry Pi has been published and thanks to the cooperation with Hack The Box there is PwnBox, which allows you to use Parrot OS directly from the browser or running the Hack The Box platform itself.

The Home edition is geared towards developers and common users, while the Security is designed for penetration testing and red team operations. Parrot 5, according to the official announcement, incorporates “the latest version of the best selection of security tools, while others are available through the official software repository”.

Regarding the IoT & Architecture edition, for the Internet of Things (IoT), four tarballs are made available to cover four processor architectures, amd64, i386, arm64 and armhf, which can be used to create products such as WSL containers, containers Android chroot or with popular cloud solution providers.

The edition Architect supplies a minimal system image with a custom installation, opening the door to use the system as a desktop or server. Because it supports the ARM architecture, it can run in a virtual machine within macOS on Apple Silicon (Apple’s ARM processors) without the need to translate the 64-bit x86 instructions used by Intel processors.

To end the editions, Parrot OS is also served in a Docker container format to facilitate its execution in other distributions such as Ubuntu, Arch Linux, Fedora, etc., to which we must add Windows and the aforementioned macOS.

In regards to LTS support, this derives from the fact that Parrot 5 has become based on Debian Stable instead of the Testing branch, a leap that Linux Mint Debian Edition made in its day. With this change, those in charge hope to guarantee that no significant changes to the system for at least two yearswhich should minimize the risk of breakage.

However, the LTS support and the commitment to Debian Stable does not mean that Parrot OS is going to be left behind, but rather that it has incorporated a “special backport channel” that it will not be a replica of the Debian repository, but will try to offer a larger catalog of updated programs as far as possible. This means that users should have immediate access, at least initially, to the latest version of most programs that are updated daily. For security tools, a model has been chosen. rolling release (rolling release) and security updates are expected to be delivered very quickly.

In order to offer better hardware support compared to its parent distribution, Parrot 5.0 ships Linux 5.16 alongside “a vast collection of pre-installed drivers to make the system compatible with most hardware, including most wifi dongles”.

In addition to new editions, a change of model and the commitment to support recent hardware, we find the inclusion of the following new tools: Pocsuite3, Ivy-optiv, Python3-pcodedmp, Mimipenguin, Ffuf, Oletools, findmyhash 2.0, Dirsearch and Pyinstxtractor . All or almost all of them are related to testing the security of a system.

All the details of Parrot 5.0 are published in the official announcement, while the system, in all its editions, is available from the corresponding download section on the project’s official website.