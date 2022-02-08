Parrot steals GoPro and flies away – the pictures are not to be missed!

“Probably attracted by the black protective case of the GoPro, one of the framed specimens approached the action camera, took it and took it away. Arriving in a safe place, the parrot gave vent to his passion, tearing apart the protective case. All recorded by the action camera “

The saga “Animals Vs. Cameras“one of those that always gives us great satisfaction: in particular it seems that animals have a certain predilection for GoPro. We’ve seen octopus attempts at stealing, but also some nice licking on the lens by one Fox. Thanks to the possibility of remote control and compact dimensions, in fact, action cameras are often left in areas where animals pass, for close-up shots, unthinkable for a video camera held by a person.

This time the protagonist a bird, who takes it and takes it away. The images come from New Zelandto be exact from Fiordland National Park. A chea (Nestor notabilis or kea) a parrot belonging to the Strigopidae family; a protected species and finds one of its habitats in the park mentioned above.

Some tourists have left their GoPro on the balustrade of a balcony to get some specimens, perhaps without knowing that these birds are also known as “mountain clowns“, for their playful nature, and which they seem to have a passion for rubberso much that ‘have fun’ tearing pieces from car tires.

Probably attracted by the GoPro black protective case, one of the framed specimens approached the action camera, took it and took it away. Arrived in a safe place, the parrot gave vent to his passion, tearing apart the protective case. Luckily he didn’t fly far and the family managed to retrieve the camera. The damage only affected the protective case and the owner was able to retrieve the ‘on the fly’ footage of the bird approaching, stealing the action camera and then poking it.

In addition to the full video of the flight, the owner of the action camera also posted a video in which he answered the various questions he received in the comments.