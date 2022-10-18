Part 2′ advances its release date

Delays in the calendar of the Marvel Cinematic Universe usually generate a domino effect in the film industry, and with the postponements announced yesterday by Disney, the same thing has happened again. Because movies like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Y Dead Pool 3 will arrive later than expected, other production companies are taking advantage of the free slots to rearrange their films. Among them is Dunes: Part 2.

as collected IGN, the sequel to the successful film that was released in 2021, will slightly advance its release date. Warner originally contemplated releasing Dunes: Part 2 on November 17 next year, but will now be available in theaters two weeks earlier. That is, from November 2, 2023. Although the advance is not considerable, those who eagerly await the new Denis Villeneuve have received the news with joy.

That Warner advance the premiere of Dunes: Part 2 It also means that they are fully confident that the production will have no setbacks to finish the film. Its filming, in fact, began last July. In the past, Denis Villeneuve himself mentioned that the sequel will be more challenging by the events depicted in Frank Herbert’s novel. Still, it doesn’t look like they’re going to have too much trouble delivering the film on time.

“I will say it’s mostly designed. What helps us right now is that it’s my first time revisiting a universe. So I’m working with the same team; they all know what to do, we know what it’s going to be like. The movie is going to be more challenging.” , but we know where we are stepping. And the script is written. So I feel confident, “said Villeneuve.

Beyond its updated release date, we also know that Dunes: Part 2 recently added two renowned signings. The first is Christopher Walken, who will be responsible for bringing Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV to life. Likewise, the incorporation of Florence Pugh. The actress, one of the most recognized today, will be in charge of playing Princess Irulan, daughter of the previously mentioned character. Photos filtered from the set we were already allowed to see her in this role.

Of course, you can look forward to the return of stars Timothée Chalamet (Paul Atreides), Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica), Zendaya (Chani), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Javier Bardem (Stilgar), Stellan Skarsgård (Vladimir Harkonnen), Dave Baptist (Glossu Rabban) and Charlotte Rampling (Reverend Mother).