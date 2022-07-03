Part 2 and there is news from the MonsterVerse

Warner Bros. has news about some of its most anticipated projects, such as the sequel to the impressive Dune or the return of Kong and Godzilla.

The sequel to the visual spectacle duneswhich tells the story of the houses Atreides and Harkonnen and their struggle on the planet Arrakis, which is the great source of spice in the known universe, is a long-awaited project for those who saw the original film and Warner Bros has news regarding the continuation by visionary director Denis Villeneuve who is responsible for this reboot.

As reported Variety, Dunes: Part 2 went from having a release date of October 20, 2023 to November 17 of that same year to be better positioned at the awards season and thus avoid the usual horror movies typical of the Halloween celebration that also They manage to win a large part of the market on such a special date for North Americans.

Movements and novelties in interesting projects

Another news is that Warner beside legendary they put a date on the following project located within what is known as MonsterVersethat series of films that culminated in the terrible confrontation between King Kong and Godzilla, a film that was a great success during the pandemic where it raised almost 500 million dollars and transferred those results to the streaming platform hbo max.

When will we see the next chapter of the monsterverse? The information says that it will be March 15, 2024, that is, there is still a long time to go before we know how the story continues in that universe of monstrous creatures that ended up showing that the human being is no longer the dominant species on a planet that is He is threatened by gigantic beasts that destroy everything in their path.

Dunes: Part 2 recently added Lea Seydoux as Lady Margot, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV and the rising star of ElvisAustin Butler as Feyd-Rautha. The film should follow the second half of the original novel by the author of this incredible science fiction story, Frank Herbertand conclude the adaptation of the first book.

Finally, Warner Bros. holds the rights to Toho to use the Godzilla characters. Kong is more complicated, with some studio-specific rights to the character and others in the public domain. Until the participating creatures are confirmed, all we really know is that the film is set in the universe where the Monarch organization monitors kaiju.