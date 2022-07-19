Part 2″ by Denis Villeneuve

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel DUNE with an expanded international cast of stars.

BURBANK, California, July 18, 2022–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On the heels of the critical and box office success of the first six-time Academy Award®-winning film, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment have begun production on the highly anticipated sequel, “Dune: Part 2,” once again directed by Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve (“Dune: Part One,” “Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049”).

The big screen epic continues the adaptation of the acclaimed bestseller DUNE from Frank Herbert with returning stars including: Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (“Wonka,” “Call Me By Your Name”), Zendaya (“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Malcolm & Marie,” “Euphoria “), Rebecca Ferguson (“Mission: Impossible: Deadly Sentencing”), Oscar winner Javier Bardem (“No Country for Dummies,” “Being the Ricardos”), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” [Glass Onion: Un misterio entre navajas y secretos], “Army of the Dead”), Stellan Skarsgård (“Mamma Mia!” movies, “Avengers: Age of Ultron”), Dave Bautista (“Guardians of the Galaxy” movies, “Thor: Love and Thunder “), Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (“45 Years,” “Assassin’s Creed”) and Stephen McKinley Henderson (“Fences,” “Lady Bird”). Also joining the returning cast are Austin Butler (“Elvis,” “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”) as the notorious Feyd Rautha and screen legend Christopher Walken (“The Sharpshooter,” “Hairspray”) as the Emperor. Florence Pugh (“Black Widow,” “Little Women”), Léa Seydoux (“James Bond” franchise and “Crimes of the Future”) and Souheila Yacoub (“No Man’s Land” series, “Climax”) round out the extensive cast. coral.

This follow-up film will explore the mythical journey of Paul Atreides as he joins Chani and the Fremen in a war of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Faced with a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he struggles to avoid a terrible future that only he can foresee.

Villeneuve is directing “Dune: Part 2” from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Herbert’s novel. The film is being produced by Denis Villeneuve, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick. Executive producers are Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Jon Spaihts, Richard P. Rubinstein, and John Harrison, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant.

Once again, Villeneuve is collaborating with Oscar-winning cinematographer Greig Fraser (“A Way Home,” “Darkest Night,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”), three-time costume designer Oscar nominee Jacqueline West (“The Revenant,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “Quills”), and Oscar-nominated makeup, hair and prosthetics designer Donald Mowat (“Blade Runner 2049”). Multiple Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer (“Blade Runner 2049,” “Inception,” “Gladiator,” “The Lion King”) is once again on hand to create the score. Villeneuve also reteams with Oscar-winning production designer Patrice Vermette (“Arrival,” “Sicario,” “Young Victoria”), Oscar-winning editor Joe Walker (“Blade Runner 2049,” “Arrival “, “12 Years a Slave”), three-time Oscar-winning visual effects supervisor Paul Lambert (“The First Man,” “Blade Runner 2049”), and Oscar-winning special effects supervisor Gerd Nefzer (“Blade Runner 2049”).

“Duna” is being filmed on location in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy. The film is scheduled for a world premiere on November 17, 2023 by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment.

