Part 2 delayed its premiere

Warner Bros. announced yesterday that Dune: Part 2 will be released in theaters a little later than originally announced.

he sci-fi epic was scheduled for release on October 20 next year. Now him premiere was delayed nearly a month, and the sequel hits theaters on November 17, 2023.

The blockbuster is set to continue the journey of Paul Atreides as Timothée Chalamet after escaping a coup and an assassination attempt on his life.

NEW DATE

On its new release date, the sequel to Dune is scheduled to open in theaters alongside Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snajes, and Universal’s Trolls 3.

Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem return for Dune: Part 2, with Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Christopher Walken set to join the cast.

Dune It is based on the classic and best-selling science fiction novel by author Frank Herbert. The story had already been adapted for film in a 1984 cult classic directed by David Lynch and starring Kyle MacLachlan. The remake, which was released in 2021, was a smash hit that also took the Academy Awards by storm, winning six categories out of ten nominations, including Best Visual Effects.

The manager is expected Denis Villeneuve start filming the sequel Dunewhich follows the second half of Frank Herbert’s seminal novel, due later this year.