Part 2 is now available – Nerd4.life

The expected 1.18 update of Minecraft titled Caves & Cliffs: Part 2 is available now, bringing with it an avalanche of new features, including higher mountains, new biomes to explore and much more.

The update, as the title suggests, is in continuity with the Caves & Cliffs update released last June, which introduced, among other things, mobs and building materials. Part 2 instead brings real improvements to Minecraft’s mountains and caves, thanks to an updated terrain construction, deeper cave systems, while the mountains will be able to reach even higher heights.

To all this are added two new biomes featuring lush caves and dripping stones, with distinctive flora and fauna, as well as new materials and objects. All of this will bring a lot of variety when it comes to procedurally generated maps. At the same time, however, those previously created by the players will not undergo upheavals, since the elements introduced by Mojang will merge with the old system rather than overlap.

Caves & Cliffs Part 2 as mentioned is available from today thanks to theupdate 1.18 of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, PC, including Java Edition for Windows, macOS and Linux.

The Update will also arrive in 2022 “The Wild“, which, among other things, will introduce the Deep Dark biome, featuring an underground network of tunnels and ancient city ruins.