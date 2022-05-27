Part 2 – Latest news about its release, cast and plot

At one point, just before director Dennis Villeneuve’s first Dune movie was released, there was uncertainty as to whether there would be a sequel. Considered a story almost impossible to faithfully adapt to a science fiction film, and with the Covid19 pandemic severely impacting the film industry in general, the odds did not seem favourable. This, and multiple setbacks due to high production costs, made it seem like Villeneuve’s Dune might go down the tragic path of many film adaptations throughout history.

Beating the odds to become a huge success

However, despite all the doubts and obstacles, Villeneuve’s Dune grossed over $400 million in theaters around the world. This was a sizeable profit over its $165 million budget. Currently, the film sits at a new 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

There have been unavoidable criticisms about various moments where the film took artistic license with respect to the original story, and the option to extend it in parts, etc. Overall, however, initial misgivings about the film have all but evaporated. Just four days after its release, Warner Bros greenlit Dune for a sequel, which is now confirmed to be in the works.

The release date of Dune: Part 2?

A statement issued by Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures has given a release date for Dune: Part 2 as October 20, 2023.

However, due to the number of production hurdles and a competitive box office to contend with, they warned that this date could change. Like Argentina sports betting, everything is a bit risky.

Who will be in the cast?

The good news is that the sequel will continue with most of its impressive cast from the first movie, plus some exciting additions. This includes the return of Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Zendaya as Chani, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar. The characters of Duncan Idaho and Dr Yueh, played by Jason Momoa and Chang Yen, will also likely be included as flashbacks.

In recent news, acclaimed actor Christopher Walken is reported to be joining the cast as well. He will play the character of Emperor Shaddam IV.

What can fans expect in the second movie?

Dune: Part 2 will pick up where the last movie left off and, without giving too many spoilers, will detail Paul Atreides’ escape into the desert with the Fremen. In exile, he will learn to control his new powers and plan his revenge against the evil Baron and the Harkonnens.

conclusion

Warner Bros wasn’t sure if anyone would turn up at the theater to see the first Dune movie, which released simultaneously on its HBO Max streaming service. This was something they soon regretted. Dune was not only a huge box office success, it has also been hailed by many as a cinematic masterpiece. Nothing less is expected of Dune: Part 2, and the world awaits its release with eager anticipation.