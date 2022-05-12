Part 2 reveals its premiere date; Christopher Walken joins the cast, according to Deadline

Dune: Part 2 marks its big screen debut on the schedule. Denis Villeneuve’s film will be released on October 20, 2023. Its executives expect production to begin at the end of this year. Christopher Walken will join the cast to play The Emperor, one of the most anticipated faces to see in the sequel.

The Deadline portal is advancing the data and ensuring that Jon Spaihts will return to write the screenplay with Villeneuve. Other faces from the original roster will join Walken, including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and Zendaya.

Confirmation for the sequel came shortly after the premiere of the first book adaptation. “This is just the beginning…” Legendary, his production company, said in a short tweet. “Thank you to those who have already experienced Dune, and to those who will in the days and weeks to come. We are excited to continue the journey!

Dune conquered Netcost

In this house, Dune has managed to be described as “the great reference” of science fiction “for the next few years”. “Of its entertainment capacity, suffice it to say that after 2 hours and 35 minutes of footage, we want more and we are excited for a sequel which, to this day, still has no confirmed date”, we they say. A few months later, we already have a date for the premiere of its second part.

Other faces of equal renown have been added to the figure of the two actors: Oscar Isaac (Leto Atreides), Javier Bardem (Stilgar), Zendaya (Chani), Jason Mamoa (Duncan Idaho), Dave Bautista (Glossu Rabban), Josh Brolin (Haleck) and Stellan Skasgard (Baron Harkkonen). Hans Zimmer was placed behind the baton to return “to deliver a resounding BSO” that “fits perfectly into the narrative rhythm of the story”. It is currently available on HBO Max.

Source: Deadlines