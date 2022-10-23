Part II“ will be in theaters sooner than expected

The first part of the Blockbuster Dunes experienced the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, like many films, its initial release date had to be postponed… However, the second part of the film will not experience the same fate! As revealed HollywoodReporter,Dune: Part I will be in theaters sooner than expected. If you missed the duo Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, you will be able to find them again in a short year…

“Dune: Part II“ will replace the movie Blade

This is the big news that comes to upset the agendas of film fans Dunes. The sequel to the cinematic work that was a great success a little over a year ago will soon be back in cinemas. Zendaya fans will be able to find her in the role of the character Chani from November 1, 2023 in France. The film directed by Denis Villeneuve was originally scheduled for release on November 15, 2023. An extremely rare fact in the world of cinema which follows the postponement of the film’s release Blade. Indeed, the output of this Marvel was devastated by the loss of its director. Dune: Part II will therefore fill this date and those who enjoyed the first part are not at the end of their surprise.

“Dune: Part II“: Zendaya will have “a predominant role“

Despite seven short minutes of on-screen appearance, Zendaya’s presence was very noticeable. Nevertheless, she should do better for the second part of the film. In Dune: Part I, the actress will have a predominant role according to the revelations of Denis Villeneuve. “For Zendaya, I would say the first part was promising. I know we saw it in Dune, but in Dune 2, it will have a predominant role. We will follow Timothée and Zendaya during their adventures in the desert. That’s what made me so excited to return to Arrakis: spending time with these characters again.“Did he reveal to the magazine variety last March.

Go one more year of patience…

